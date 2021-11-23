How to Watch Indiana vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Jackson State
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers scored were 6.9 more points than the Tigers gave up (62.8).
- The Tigers' 65.6 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 69.4 the Hoosiers allowed.
- Last season, the Hoosiers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
- The Tigers shot at a 39.6% rate from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19.1 points and grabbed 9.0 boards per game last season.
- Rob Phinisee averaged 2.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
- Armaan Franklin made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Franklin and Jackson-Davis were defensive standouts last season, with Franklin averaging 1.1 steals per game and Jackson-Davis collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Tristan Jarrett averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Jayveous McKinnis averaged 13.2 boards per game and Jonas James dished out 3.1 assists per game.
- Jarrett hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jarrett averaged 1.4 steals per game, while McKinnis collected 2.1 blocks per contest.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 68-62
Home
11/12/2021
Northern Illinois
W 85-49
Home
11/17/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 76-74
Home
11/21/2021
Louisiana
W 76-44
Home
11/23/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
-
Home
11/30/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Illinois
L 71-47
Away
11/12/2021
Louisiana Tech
L 70-68
Away
11/16/2021
Cal Baptist
L 77-64
Away
11/21/2021
Marshall
L 80-66
Away
11/23/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/27/2021
Louisiana
-
Away
11/30/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/4/2021
Illinois State
-
Away
12/12/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/14/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Away