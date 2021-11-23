Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Theo Akwuba (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Jackson State Tigers (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Jackson State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Jackson State

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers scored were 6.9 more points than the Tigers gave up (62.8).

The Tigers' 65.6 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 69.4 the Hoosiers allowed.

Last season, the Hoosiers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.

The Tigers shot at a 39.6% rate from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19.1 points and grabbed 9.0 boards per game last season.

Rob Phinisee averaged 2.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.

Armaan Franklin made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.

Franklin and Jackson-Davis were defensive standouts last season, with Franklin averaging 1.1 steals per game and Jackson-Davis collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Jackson State Players to Watch

Tristan Jarrett averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.

Jayveous McKinnis averaged 13.2 boards per game and Jonas James dished out 3.1 assists per game.

Jarrett hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Jarrett averaged 1.4 steals per game, while McKinnis collected 2.1 blocks per contest.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Eastern Michigan W 68-62 Home 11/12/2021 Northern Illinois W 85-49 Home 11/17/2021 Saint John's (NY) W 76-74 Home 11/21/2021 Louisiana W 76-44 Home 11/23/2021 Jackson State - Home 11/27/2021 Marshall - Home 11/30/2021 Syracuse - Away 12/4/2021 Nebraska - Home 12/8/2021 Wisconsin - Away 12/12/2021 Merrimack - Home

Jackson State Schedule