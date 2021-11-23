Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Theo Akwuba (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jackson State Tigers (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Jackson State

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Jackson State

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers scored were 6.9 more points than the Tigers gave up (62.8).
    • The Tigers' 65.6 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 69.4 the Hoosiers allowed.
    • Last season, the Hoosiers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.
    • The Tigers shot at a 39.6% rate from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19.1 points and grabbed 9.0 boards per game last season.
    • Rob Phinisee averaged 2.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Armaan Franklin made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Franklin and Jackson-Davis were defensive standouts last season, with Franklin averaging 1.1 steals per game and Jackson-Davis collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Jackson State Players to Watch

    • Tristan Jarrett averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jayveous McKinnis averaged 13.2 boards per game and Jonas James dished out 3.1 assists per game.
    • Jarrett hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jarrett averaged 1.4 steals per game, while McKinnis collected 2.1 blocks per contest.

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 68-62

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 85-49

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    W 76-74

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Louisiana

    W 76-44

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    Jackson State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Illinois

    L 71-47

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    L 70-68

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Cal Baptist

    L 77-64

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Marshall

    L 80-66

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Jackson State at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

