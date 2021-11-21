Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a charge call in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns have also won three games in a row.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Louisiana

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Louisiana

    • Last year, the Hoosiers put up 69.7 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 72.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.
    • The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 5.0 more points per game last year (74.4) than the Hoosiers gave up (69.4).
    • The Hoosiers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns shot 44.4% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 42.6% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis accumulated 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Rob Phinisee averaged 2.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Armaan Franklin hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Franklin averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Jackson-Davis compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Cedric Russell put up 17.2 points per game last season to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
    • Theo Akwuba grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, while Mylik Wilson notched 3.2 assists per contest.
    • Russell knocked down 2.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Wilson averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Akwuba compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 68-62

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 85-49

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    W 76-74

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    Louisiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    West Florida

    W 81-47

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 66-45

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Xavier (LA)

    W 84-72

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    McNeese

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Louisiana at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
