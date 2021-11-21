Nov 17, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a charge call in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Louisiana

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Louisiana

Last year, the Hoosiers put up 69.7 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 72.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.

The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 5.0 more points per game last year (74.4) than the Hoosiers gave up (69.4).

The Hoosiers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Ragin' Cajuns shot 44.4% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 42.6% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis accumulated 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season.

Rob Phinisee averaged 2.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.

Armaan Franklin hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Franklin averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Jackson-Davis compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Cedric Russell put up 17.2 points per game last season to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Theo Akwuba grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, while Mylik Wilson notched 3.2 assists per contest.

Russell knocked down 2.9 threes per game a season ago.

Wilson averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Akwuba compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Eastern Michigan W 68-62 Home 11/12/2021 Northern Illinois W 85-49 Home 11/17/2021 Saint John's (NY) W 76-74 Home 11/21/2021 Louisiana - Home 11/23/2021 Jackson State - Home 11/27/2021 Marshall - Home 11/30/2021 Syracuse - Away 12/4/2021 Nebraska - Home 12/8/2021 Wisconsin - Away

Louisiana Schedule