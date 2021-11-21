Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The Ragin' Cajuns have also won three games in a row.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Louisiana
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Louisiana
- Last year, the Hoosiers put up 69.7 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 72.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.
- The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 5.0 more points per game last year (74.4) than the Hoosiers gave up (69.4).
- The Hoosiers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns shot 44.4% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 42.6% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis accumulated 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Rob Phinisee averaged 2.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
- Armaan Franklin hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Franklin averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Jackson-Davis compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Cedric Russell put up 17.2 points per game last season to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Theo Akwuba grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, while Mylik Wilson notched 3.2 assists per contest.
- Russell knocked down 2.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Wilson averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Akwuba compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 68-62
Home
11/12/2021
Northern Illinois
W 85-49
Home
11/17/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 76-74
Home
11/21/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
11/23/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
-
Home
11/30/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
West Florida
W 81-47
Home
11/12/2021
Southern Miss
W 66-45
Away
11/17/2021
Xavier (LA)
W 84-72
Home
11/21/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/23/2021
Marshall
-
Away
11/27/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/3/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
12/8/2021
McNeese
-
Home
12/11/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Louisiana at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)