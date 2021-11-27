Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) will host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Marshall

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Marshall

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers put up were just 2.8 fewer points than the Thundering Herd allowed (72.5).

The Thundering Herd put up 10.5 more points per game last year (79.9) than the Hoosiers gave up to opponents (69.4).

The Hoosiers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Thundering Herd allowed to opponents.

The Thundering Herd shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 10.2 PPG scoring average.

Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.

Marshall Players to Watch

Taevion Kinsey scored 19.5 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game last season.

Jarrod West averaged 6.0 assists per game to go with his 12.5 PPG scoring average.

West knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.

West and Jannson Williams were defensive standouts last season, with West averaging 2.5 steals per game and Williams collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Eastern Michigan W 68-62 Home 11/12/2021 Northern Illinois W 85-49 Home 11/17/2021 Saint John's (NY) W 76-74 Home 11/21/2021 Louisiana W 76-44 Home 11/23/2021 Jackson State W 70-35 Home 11/27/2021 Marshall - Home 11/30/2021 Syracuse - Away 12/4/2021 Nebraska - Home 12/8/2021 Wisconsin - Away 12/12/2021 Merrimack - Home 12/18/2021 Notre Dame - Home

Marshall Schedule