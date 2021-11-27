Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) will host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Marshall

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Marshall

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers put up were just 2.8 fewer points than the Thundering Herd allowed (72.5).
    • The Thundering Herd put up 10.5 more points per game last year (79.9) than the Hoosiers gave up to opponents (69.4).
    • The Hoosiers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Thundering Herd allowed to opponents.
    • The Thundering Herd shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
    • Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 10.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Taevion Kinsey scored 19.5 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jarrod West averaged 6.0 assists per game to go with his 12.5 PPG scoring average.
    • West knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • West and Jannson Williams were defensive standouts last season, with West averaging 2.5 steals per game and Williams collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 68-62

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 85-49

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    W 76-74

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Louisiana

    W 76-44

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Jackson State

    W 70-35

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    Marshall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Wright State

    W 96-88

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Milligan

    W 80-58

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Campbell

    L 67-65

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jackson State

    W 80-66

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Louisiana

    W 93-79

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bluefield Col.

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Marshall at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    54 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

    54 seconds ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nevada vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs with the football during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy