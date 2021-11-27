How to Watch Indiana vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) will host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Marshall
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers put up were just 2.8 fewer points than the Thundering Herd allowed (72.5).
- The Thundering Herd put up 10.5 more points per game last year (79.9) than the Hoosiers gave up to opponents (69.4).
- The Hoosiers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Thundering Herd allowed to opponents.
- The Thundering Herd shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 10.2 PPG scoring average.
- Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.
Marshall Players to Watch
- Taevion Kinsey scored 19.5 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Jarrod West averaged 6.0 assists per game to go with his 12.5 PPG scoring average.
- West knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- West and Jannson Williams were defensive standouts last season, with West averaging 2.5 steals per game and Williams collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 68-62
Home
11/12/2021
Northern Illinois
W 85-49
Home
11/17/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 76-74
Home
11/21/2021
Louisiana
W 76-44
Home
11/23/2021
Jackson State
W 70-35
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
-
Home
11/30/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Wright State
W 96-88
Home
11/15/2021
Milligan
W 80-58
Home
11/18/2021
Campbell
L 67-65
Home
11/21/2021
Jackson State
W 80-66
Home
11/23/2021
Louisiana
W 93-79
Home
11/27/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/1/2021
Akron
-
Away
12/4/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
12/8/2021
Bluefield Col.
-
Home
12/11/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Away
12/15/2021
Ohio
-
Away