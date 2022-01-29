Indiana vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) visit the Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Xfinity Center, beginning at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -1.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Indiana

The Hoosiers score just 4.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Terrapins allow (69.1).

The Terrapins' 70.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 63.4 the Hoosiers give up.

The Hoosiers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

The Terrapins have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on the Hoosiers with 18.4 points per game and 8.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.8 assists.

Race Thompson posts 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the field.

Xavier Johnson averages a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field.

Miller Kopp is putting up 6.6 points, 1.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Parker Stewart puts up 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch