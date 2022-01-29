Indiana vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) visit the Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Xfinity Center, beginning at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Indiana
-1.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Indiana
- The Hoosiers score just 4.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Terrapins allow (69.1).
- The Terrapins' 70.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 63.4 the Hoosiers give up.
- The Hoosiers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- The Terrapins have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on the Hoosiers with 18.4 points per game and 8.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.8 assists.
- Race Thompson posts 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the field.
- Xavier Johnson averages a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field.
- Miller Kopp is putting up 6.6 points, 1.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Parker Stewart puts up 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala is averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game. And he is contributing 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 41.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Fatts Russell paces the Terrapins in assists (3.8 per game), and averages 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Donta Scott is putting up a team-high 6.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.5 points and 1.2 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Hakim Hart gives the Terrapins 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Qudus Wahab is putting up 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 57.7% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Indiana at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)