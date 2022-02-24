How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Maryland
- The Hoosiers average 71.3 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 70.5 the Terrapins give up.
- The Terrapins score an average of 70.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 64.8 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- The Hoosiers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- The Terrapins are shooting 43.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 38.3% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
Indiana Players to Watch
- The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 17.8 points and pulls down 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 10.5 points per contest.
- Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala puts up 14.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.
- Donta Scott has a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.7 points and 1.1 assists per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell has the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Ayala is consistent from distance and leads the Terrapins with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Scott (0.8 per game).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Illinois
L 74-57
Home
2/8/2022
Northwestern
L 59-51
Away
2/12/2022
Michigan State
L 76-61
Away
2/15/2022
Wisconsin
L 74-69
Home
2/21/2022
Ohio State
L 80-69
Away
2/24/2022
Maryland
-
Home
2/27/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
3/2/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
3/5/2022
Purdue
-
Away
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Ohio State
L 82-67
Away
2/10/2022
Iowa
L 110-87
Home
2/13/2022
Purdue
L 62-61
Away
2/18/2022
Nebraska
W 90-74
Away
2/21/2022
Penn State
W 67-61
Home
2/24/2022
Indiana
-
Away
2/27/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
3/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
3/6/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Maryland at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)