Feb 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Maryland

The Hoosiers average 71.3 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 70.5 the Terrapins give up.

The Terrapins score an average of 70.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 64.8 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

The Hoosiers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

The Terrapins are shooting 43.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 38.3% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 17.8 points and pulls down 8.3 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 10.5 points per contest.

Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala puts up 14.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.

Donta Scott has a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.7 points and 1.1 assists per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell has the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per matchup.

Ayala is consistent from distance and leads the Terrapins with 2.3 made threes per game.

Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Scott (0.8 per game).

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Illinois L 74-57 Home 2/8/2022 Northwestern L 59-51 Away 2/12/2022 Michigan State L 76-61 Away 2/15/2022 Wisconsin L 74-69 Home 2/21/2022 Ohio State L 80-69 Away 2/24/2022 Maryland - Home 2/27/2022 Minnesota - Away 3/2/2022 Rutgers - Home 3/5/2022 Purdue - Away

Maryland Schedule