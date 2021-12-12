Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson, left, shoots the ball against Merrimack Warriors forward Jordan Minor (22) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 9, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson, left, shoots the ball against Merrimack Warriors forward Jordan Minor (22) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Merrimack Warriors (4-7) will visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) after losing five road games in a row. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Merrimack

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Merrimack

    • The Hoosiers score 78.0 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 61.7 the Warriors give up.
    • The Warriors put up 7.0 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Hoosiers allow (63.8).
    • This season, the Hoosiers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.
    • The Warriors have shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Hoosiers this season is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
    • Race Thompson is Indiana's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, averaging 4.3 assists in each contest.
    • Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

    Merrimack Players to Watch

    • Jordan Minor has the top spot on the Warriors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
    • Merrimack's assist leader is Mikey Watkins with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.3 points per game and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Mykel Derring is the top scorer from distance for the Warriors, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Merrimack's leader in steals is Watkins with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Minor with 2.1 per game.

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Jackson State

    W 70-35

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    W 90-79

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    L 112-110

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    W 68-55

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 64-59

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    Merrimack Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Hartford

    W 75-60

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Boston University

    L 61-60

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    L 61-57

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Brown

    L 76-56

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 80-55

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Maine

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Merrimack at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    7 minutes ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    7 minutes ago
    saints
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Jets

    7 minutes ago
    titans
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Titans

    7 minutes ago
    seahawks
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Texans

    7 minutes ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Washington Football Team

    7 minutes ago
    lamar jackson ravens
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Browns

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15), tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1), at the one yard line during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy