The Merrimack Warriors (4-7) will visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) after losing five road games in a row. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Merrimack

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Merrimack

The Hoosiers score 78.0 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 61.7 the Warriors give up.

The Warriors put up 7.0 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Hoosiers allow (63.8).

This season, the Hoosiers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.

The Warriors have shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hoosiers this season is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Race Thompson is Indiana's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, averaging 4.3 assists in each contest.

Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Minor has the top spot on the Warriors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Merrimack's assist leader is Mikey Watkins with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.3 points per game and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.

Mykel Derring is the top scorer from distance for the Warriors, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Merrimack's leader in steals is Watkins with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Minor with 2.1 per game.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Jackson State W 70-35 Home 11/27/2021 Marshall W 90-79 Home 11/30/2021 Syracuse L 112-110 Away 12/4/2021 Nebraska W 68-55 Home 12/8/2021 Wisconsin L 64-59 Away 12/12/2021 Merrimack - Home 12/18/2021 Notre Dame - Away 12/22/2021 Northern Kentucky - Home 12/29/2021 UNC Asheville - Home 1/2/2022 Penn State - Away 1/6/2022 Ohio State - Home

Merrimack Schedule