How to Watch Indiana vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Merrimack Warriors (4-7) will visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) after losing five road games in a row. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Merrimack
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Merrimack
- The Hoosiers score 78.0 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 61.7 the Warriors give up.
- The Warriors put up 7.0 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Hoosiers allow (63.8).
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.
- The Warriors have shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hoosiers this season is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
- Race Thompson is Indiana's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, averaging 4.3 assists in each contest.
- Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Minor has the top spot on the Warriors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Merrimack's assist leader is Mikey Watkins with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.3 points per game and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Mykel Derring is the top scorer from distance for the Warriors, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Merrimack's leader in steals is Watkins with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Minor with 2.1 per game.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Jackson State
W 70-35
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
W 90-79
Home
11/30/2021
Syracuse
L 112-110
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
W 68-55
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
L 64-59
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
12/29/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
Merrimack Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Hartford
W 75-60
Home
11/28/2021
Boston University
L 61-60
Away
12/4/2021
UMass-Lowell
L 61-57
Home
12/7/2021
Brown
L 76-56
Home
12/9/2021
Gonzaga
L 80-55
Away
12/12/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/21/2021
Maine
-
Away
12/29/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
12/31/2021
LIU
-
Home
1/6/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Away
1/8/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Away