Indiana vs. Michigan: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) play the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 11:30 AM. Watch to see both teams look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -3.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Indiana

The 73.2 points per game the Wolverines record are 7.7 more points than the Hoosiers give up (65.5).

The Hoosiers' 71.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 69.7 the Wolverines give up.

This season, the Wolverines have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.

The Hoosiers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson is tops on his squad in both points (18.4) and rebounds (8.5) per game, and also averages 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

DeVante Jones is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also puts up 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Eli Brooks averages 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Caleb averages 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Moussa Diabate averages 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Indiana Players to Watch