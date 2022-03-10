Indiana vs. Michigan: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) play the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 11:30 AM. Watch to see both teams look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan vs Indiana Betting Information

Michigan

-3.5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Indiana

  • The 73.2 points per game the Wolverines record are 7.7 more points than the Hoosiers give up (65.5).
  • The Hoosiers' 71.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 69.7 the Wolverines give up.
  • This season, the Wolverines have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson is tops on his squad in both points (18.4) and rebounds (8.5) per game, and also averages 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
  • DeVante Jones is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also puts up 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Eli Brooks averages 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Caleb averages 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Moussa Diabate averages 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis is posting team highs in points (17.4 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is contributing 1.9 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Hoosiers receive 11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Race Thompson.
  • Xavier Johnson is posting a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
  • The Hoosiers get 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Miller Kopp.
  • Parker Stewart gives the Hoosiers 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

