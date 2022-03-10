Indiana vs. Michigan: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) play the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 11:30 AM. Watch to see both teams look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-3.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Indiana
- The 73.2 points per game the Wolverines record are 7.7 more points than the Hoosiers give up (65.5).
- The Hoosiers' 71.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 69.7 the Wolverines give up.
- This season, the Wolverines have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is tops on his squad in both points (18.4) and rebounds (8.5) per game, and also averages 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- DeVante Jones is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also puts up 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Eli Brooks averages 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Caleb averages 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Moussa Diabate averages 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is posting team highs in points (17.4 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is contributing 1.9 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the floor.
- The Hoosiers receive 11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Race Thompson.
- Xavier Johnson is posting a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- The Hoosiers get 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Miller Kopp.
- Parker Stewart gives the Hoosiers 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
10
2022
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)