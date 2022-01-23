Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) will look to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Michigan
- The Hoosiers put up eight more points per game (74.7) than the Wolverines give up (66.7).
- The Wolverines' 72.1 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 62.8 the Hoosiers give up.
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 37% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 10 points per contest.
- Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson collects 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 3.7 per game. He also scores 8.5 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Eli Brooks is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wolverines, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with 1.1 per game.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
W 67-51
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
W 73-60
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
L 83-74
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
W 78-71
Away
1/20/2022
Purdue
W 68-65
Home
1/23/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/26/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/5/2022
Illinois
-
Home
2/8/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/12/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 87-50
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
L 85-71
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
L 75-67
Away
1/14/2022
Illinois
L 68-53
Away
1/18/2022
Maryland
W 83-64
Home
1/23/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/26/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/29/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
2/1/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
2/5/2022
Purdue
-
Away
2/8/2022
Penn State
-
Away