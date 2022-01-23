Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) will look to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Assembly Hall

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Michigan

The Hoosiers put up eight more points per game (74.7) than the Wolverines give up (66.7).

The Wolverines' 72.1 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 62.8 the Hoosiers give up.

This season, the Hoosiers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.

The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 37% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 10 points per contest.

Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson collects 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 3.7 per game. He also scores 8.5 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.

Eli Brooks is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wolverines, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with 1.1 per game.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 Ohio State W 67-51 Home 1/9/2022 Minnesota W 73-60 Home 1/13/2022 Iowa L 83-74 Away 1/17/2022 Nebraska W 78-71 Away 1/20/2022 Purdue W 68-65 Home 1/23/2022 Michigan - Home 1/26/2022 Penn State - Home 1/29/2022 Maryland - Away 2/5/2022 Illinois - Home 2/8/2022 Northwestern - Away 2/12/2022 Michigan State - Away

Michigan Schedule