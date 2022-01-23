Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) will look to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Michigan

  • The Hoosiers put up eight more points per game (74.7) than the Wolverines give up (66.7).
  • The Wolverines' 72.1 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 62.8 the Hoosiers give up.
  • This season, the Hoosiers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 37% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 10 points per contest.
  • Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson collects 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 3.7 per game. He also scores 8.5 points per game and adds 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • Eli Brooks is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wolverines, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Michigan's leader in steals is Brooks with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dickinson with 1.1 per game.

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Ohio State

W 67-51

Home

1/9/2022

Minnesota

W 73-60

Home

1/13/2022

Iowa

L 83-74

Away

1/17/2022

Nebraska

W 78-71

Away

1/20/2022

Purdue

W 68-65

Home

1/23/2022

Michigan

-

Home

1/26/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/8/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/12/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Southern Utah

W 87-50

Home

12/30/2021

UCF

L 85-71

Away

1/4/2022

Rutgers

L 75-67

Away

1/14/2022

Illinois

L 68-53

Away

1/18/2022

Maryland

W 83-64

Home

1/23/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/26/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

1/29/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

2/1/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

2/5/2022

Purdue

-

Away

2/8/2022

Penn State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Michigan at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

