How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game road win streak when they square off against the Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Minnesota

  • The Hoosiers average 10.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers give up (64.2).
  • The Golden Gophers score an average of 70.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 60.9 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Gophers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.1%).

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 19.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 9.4 PPG.
  • Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle is the top scorer for the Golden Gophers with 18.2 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his statistics.
  • Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.9 per game.
  • Willis is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Gophers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Curry with 0.8 per game.

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Merrimack

W 81-49

Home

12/18/2021

Notre Dame

W 64-56

Away

12/22/2021

Northern Kentucky

W 79-61

Home

1/2/2022

Penn State

L 61-58

Away

1/6/2022

Ohio State

W 67-51

Home

1/9/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

1/13/2022

Iowa

-

Away

1/17/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

1/20/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/23/2022

Michigan

-

Home

1/26/2022

Penn State

-

Home

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Michigan State

L 75-67

Home

12/11/2021

Michigan

W 75-65

Away

12/14/2021

Texas A&M-CC

W 79-71

Home

12/22/2021

Green Bay

W 72-56

Home

1/4/2022

Illinois

L 76-53

Home

1/9/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/12/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

1/16/2022

Iowa

-

Home

1/19/2022

Penn State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/27/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Minnesota at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
