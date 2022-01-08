How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game road win streak when they square off against the Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Minnesota

The Hoosiers average 10.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers give up (64.2).

The Golden Gophers score an average of 70.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 60.9 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

The Golden Gophers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.1%).

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 19.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 9.4 PPG.

Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle is the top scorer for the Golden Gophers with 18.2 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his statistics.

Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.9 per game.

Willis is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Gophers with 2.5 made threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Curry with 0.8 per game.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Merrimack W 81-49 Home 12/18/2021 Notre Dame W 64-56 Away 12/22/2021 Northern Kentucky W 79-61 Home 1/2/2022 Penn State L 61-58 Away 1/6/2022 Ohio State W 67-51 Home 1/9/2022 Minnesota - Home 1/13/2022 Iowa - Away 1/17/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/20/2022 Purdue - Home 1/23/2022 Michigan - Home 1/26/2022 Penn State - Home

Minnesota Schedule