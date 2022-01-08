How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game road win streak when they square off against the Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Minnesota
- The Hoosiers average 10.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers give up (64.2).
- The Golden Gophers score an average of 70.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 60.9 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
- The Golden Gophers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.1%).
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 19.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 9.4 PPG.
- Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle is the top scorer for the Golden Gophers with 18.2 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his statistics.
- Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.9 per game.
- Willis is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Gophers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Curry with 0.8 per game.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
W 81-49
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
W 64-56
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 79-61
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
L 61-58
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
W 67-51
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/20/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/23/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/26/2022
Penn State
-
Home
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
L 75-67
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan
W 75-65
Away
12/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 79-71
Home
12/22/2021
Green Bay
W 72-56
Home
1/4/2022
Illinois
L 76-53
Home
1/9/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/12/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
1/16/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/19/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
1/27/2022
Ohio State
-
Home