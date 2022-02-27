Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Williams Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -3.5 131.5 points

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Indiana

The Hoosiers average 71.4 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Golden Gophers allow.

The Golden Gophers score just 2.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Hoosiers give up (64.8).

The Hoosiers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45%).

The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.4% from the field, six% higher than the 38.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 17.6 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also putting up 2 assists.

Race Thompson averages 12 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.5% from the floor.

Xavier Johnson paces his team in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 11 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Miller Kopp is averaging 5.9 points, 1.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Parker Stewart puts up 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch