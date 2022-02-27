Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana

Indiana vs Minnesota Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Indiana

-3.5

131.5 points

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Indiana

  • The Hoosiers average 71.4 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Golden Gophers allow.
  • The Golden Gophers score just 2.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Hoosiers give up (64.8).
  • The Hoosiers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.4% from the field, six% higher than the 38.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 17.6 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also putting up 2 assists.
  • Race Thompson averages 12 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.5% from the floor.
  • Xavier Johnson paces his team in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 11 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Miller Kopp is averaging 5.9 points, 1.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Parker Stewart puts up 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis is posting a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 48% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
  • Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (16.6 points per game) and rebounder (6.4), and contributes 0.9 assists.
  • Eric Curry is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers get 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from E.J. Stephens.
  • The Golden Gophers get 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Luke Loewe.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Indiana at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

