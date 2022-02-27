Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Williams Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Indiana
-3.5
131.5 points
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Indiana
- The Hoosiers average 71.4 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Golden Gophers allow.
- The Golden Gophers score just 2.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Hoosiers give up (64.8).
- The Hoosiers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45%).
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.4% from the field, six% higher than the 38.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 17.6 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also putting up 2 assists.
- Race Thompson averages 12 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.5% from the floor.
- Xavier Johnson paces his team in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 11 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Miller Kopp is averaging 5.9 points, 1.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Parker Stewart puts up 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis is posting a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 48% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (16.6 points per game) and rebounder (6.4), and contributes 0.9 assists.
- Eric Curry is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Golden Gophers get 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from E.J. Stephens.
- The Golden Gophers get 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Luke Loewe.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Indiana at Minnesota
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
