The Hoosiers travel to Nebraska on Monday to take on the Cornhuskers in a Big Ten battle.

Indiana goes on the road for the second straight game on Monday night after the Hoosiers lost to Iowa 83-74 on Thursday.

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for them and dropped them back to .500 in the Big Ten at 3-3. The loss was just the Hoosiers fourth of the year though, as they are now 12-4 overall.

They are still looking to prove they can consistently win in the Big Ten and Monday they will look to take care of a Nebraska team that has lost five straight.

The Cornhuskers are in the midst of their second five-game losing streak of the year, as they have now lost 10 of their last 11.

Despite the losses, they had been playing better, but didn't have a good showing against Purdue on Friday in a 92-65 loss.

The defeat to the Boilermakers kept them winless in the Big Ten. Monday the Huskers will look to finally get that win at home against an Indiana team looking not to lose its second straight game.

