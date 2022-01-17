Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hoosiers travel to Nebraska on Monday to take on the Cornhuskers in a Big Ten battle.

Indiana goes on the road for the second straight game on Monday night after the Hoosiers lost to Iowa 83-74 on Thursday.

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Indiana at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for them and dropped them back to .500 in the Big Ten at 3-3. The loss was just the Hoosiers fourth of the year though, as they are now 12-4 overall.

They are still looking to prove they can consistently win in the Big Ten and Monday they will look to take care of a Nebraska team that has lost five straight.

The Cornhuskers are in the midst of their second five-game losing streak of the year, as they have now lost 10 of their last 11. 

Despite the losses, they had been playing better, but didn't have a good showing against Purdue on Friday in a 92-65 loss.

The defeat to the Boilermakers kept them winless in the Big Ten. Monday the Huskers will look to finally get that win at home against an Indiana team looking not to lose its second straight game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Indiana at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

55 seconds ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

55 seconds ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

55 seconds ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tijuana

5 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch Link Prep (Mo.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.)

1 hour ago
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Oregon

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy