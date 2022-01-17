Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -8.5 147 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Indiana

The Hoosiers average only 4.3 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Cornhuskers give up (79.2).

The Cornhuskers score an average of 73.4 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 62.2 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

The Hoosiers are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 35.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis paces the Hoosiers with 19.3 points per contest and 8.9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.9 assists.

Race Thompson posts 10.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the field.

Xavier Johnson posts a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also posting 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.2% from the floor.

Miller Kopp puts up 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Parker Stewart averages 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch