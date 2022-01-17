Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Indiana
-8.5
147 points
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Indiana
- The Hoosiers average only 4.3 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Cornhuskers give up (79.2).
- The Cornhuskers score an average of 73.4 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 62.2 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- The Hoosiers are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 35.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis paces the Hoosiers with 19.3 points per contest and 8.9 rebounds, while also putting up 1.9 assists.
- Race Thompson posts 10.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the field.
- Xavier Johnson posts a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also posting 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.2% from the floor.
- Miller Kopp puts up 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Parker Stewart averages 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. is No. 1 on the Cornhuskers in assists (5.4 per game), and averages 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Bryce McGowens leads the Cornhuskers in scoring (15.5 points per game), and produces 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers in rebounding (6.0 per game), and posts 10.1 points and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- The Cornhuskers get 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from C.J. Wilcher.
- The Cornhuskers get 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Keisei Tominaga.
How To Watch
January
17
2022
Indiana at Nebraska
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)