The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Nebraska

The 82.1 points per game the Hoosiers score are 9.2 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (72.9).

The Cornhuskers' 79.9 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 65.0 the Hoosiers allow.

The Hoosiers make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Cornhuskers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.0%).

Indiana Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who puts up 22.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 10.7 points per contest.

The Hoosiers get the most three-point shooting production out of Parker Stewart, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.7 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens sits atop the Cornhuskers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Nebraska's assist leader is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.9 per game. He also averages 15.0 points per game and grabs 5.8 rebounds per game.

Keisei Tominaga makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.

Verge (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Derrick Walker (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Saint John's (NY) W 76-74 Home 11/21/2021 Louisiana W 76-44 Home 11/23/2021 Jackson State W 70-35 Home 11/27/2021 Marshall W 90-79 Home 11/30/2021 Syracuse L 112-110 Away 12/4/2021 Nebraska - Home 12/8/2021 Wisconsin - Away 12/12/2021 Merrimack - Home 12/18/2021 Notre Dame - Home 12/22/2021 Northern Kentucky - Home 12/29/2021 UNC Asheville - Home

Nebraska Schedule