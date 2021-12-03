Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Syracuse Orange center Frank Anselem (5) react to a loose ball during overtime at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Syracuse Orange center Frank Anselem (5) react to a loose ball during overtime at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Nebraska

    • The 82.1 points per game the Hoosiers score are 9.2 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (72.9).
    • The Cornhuskers' 79.9 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 65.0 the Hoosiers allow.
    • The Hoosiers make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
    • The Cornhuskers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.0%).

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who puts up 22.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 10.7 points per contest.
    • The Hoosiers get the most three-point shooting production out of Parker Stewart, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.7 per contest.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Bryce McGowens sits atop the Cornhuskers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
    • Nebraska's assist leader is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.9 per game. He also averages 15.0 points per game and grabs 5.8 rebounds per game.
    • Keisei Tominaga makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
    • Verge (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Derrick Walker (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    W 76-74

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Louisiana

    W 76-44

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Jackson State

    W 70-35

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    W 90-79

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    L 112-110

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    Nebraska Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Idaho State

    W 78-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Southern

    W 82-59

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Tennessee State

    W 79-73

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Dakota

    W 83-70

    Home

    12/1/2021

    NC State

    L 104-100

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Nebraska at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy