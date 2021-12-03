How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Nebraska
- The 82.1 points per game the Hoosiers score are 9.2 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (72.9).
- The Cornhuskers' 79.9 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 65.0 the Hoosiers allow.
- The Hoosiers make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- The Cornhuskers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.0%).
Indiana Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who puts up 22.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 10.7 points per contest.
- The Hoosiers get the most three-point shooting production out of Parker Stewart, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.7 per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens sits atop the Cornhuskers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
- Nebraska's assist leader is Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.9 per game. He also averages 15.0 points per game and grabs 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Keisei Tominaga makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
- Verge (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Derrick Walker (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 76-74
Home
11/21/2021
Louisiana
W 76-44
Home
11/23/2021
Jackson State
W 70-35
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
W 90-79
Home
11/30/2021
Syracuse
L 112-110
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
12/29/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Idaho State
W 78-60
Home
11/21/2021
Southern
W 82-59
Home
11/23/2021
Tennessee State
W 79-73
Home
11/27/2021
South Dakota
W 83-70
Home
12/1/2021
NC State
L 104-100
Away
12/4/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/7/2021
Michigan
-
Home
12/11/2021
Auburn
-
Away
12/19/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Ohio State
-
Home