Dec 12, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Minor (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (9-2) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6) after winning eight straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky

The Hoosiers record 77.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 68.4 the Norse give up.

The Norse average 9.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Hoosiers allow (61.7).

The Hoosiers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Norse allow to opponents.

The Norse's 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).

Indiana Players to Watch

The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 19.1 points and grabs 8.7 rebounds per game.

Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 4.2 assists per game to go with his 10.3 PPG scoring average.

The Hoosiers get the most three-point shooting production out of Parker Stewart, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Marques Warrick is the top scorer for the Norse with 12.8 points per game. He also tacks on 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his stats.

Northern Kentucky's leader in rebounds is Adrian Nelson with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Sam Vinson with 3.7 per game.

Hubertas Pivorius is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Norse, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Vinson (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Kentucky while Chris Brandon (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Syracuse L 112-110 Away 12/4/2021 Nebraska W 68-55 Home 12/8/2021 Wisconsin L 64-59 Away 12/12/2021 Merrimack W 81-49 Home 12/18/2021 Notre Dame W 64-56 Away 12/22/2021 Northern Kentucky - Home 12/29/2021 UNC Asheville - Home 1/2/2022 Penn State - Away 1/6/2022 Ohio State - Home 1/9/2022 Minnesota - Home 1/13/2022 Iowa - Away

Northern Kentucky Schedule