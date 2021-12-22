Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Minor (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (9-2) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6) after winning eight straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Assembly Hall
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky

    • The Hoosiers record 77.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 68.4 the Norse give up.
    • The Norse average 9.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Hoosiers allow (61.7).
    • The Hoosiers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Norse allow to opponents.
    • The Norse's 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 19.1 points and grabs 8.7 rebounds per game.
    • Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 4.2 assists per game to go with his 10.3 PPG scoring average.
    • The Hoosiers get the most three-point shooting production out of Parker Stewart, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
    • Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

    Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Marques Warrick is the top scorer for the Norse with 12.8 points per game. He also tacks on 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his stats.
    • Northern Kentucky's leader in rebounds is Adrian Nelson with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Sam Vinson with 3.7 per game.
    • Hubertas Pivorius is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Norse, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Vinson (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Kentucky while Chris Brandon (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    L 112-110

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    W 68-55

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 64-59

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    W 81-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 64-56

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    Northern Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Cleveland State

    L 72-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    L 71-57

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Canisius

    W 75-62

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Alice Lloyd

    W 91-55

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    L 81-68

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Milwaukee

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    IUPUI

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    UIC

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Wright State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Northern Kentucky at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

