How to Watch Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (9-2) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6) after winning eight straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky
- The Hoosiers record 77.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 68.4 the Norse give up.
- The Norse average 9.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Hoosiers allow (61.7).
- The Hoosiers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Norse allow to opponents.
- The Norse's 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.0%).
Indiana Players to Watch
- The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 19.1 points and grabs 8.7 rebounds per game.
- Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 4.2 assists per game to go with his 10.3 PPG scoring average.
- The Hoosiers get the most three-point shooting production out of Parker Stewart, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Marques Warrick is the top scorer for the Norse with 12.8 points per game. He also tacks on 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to his stats.
- Northern Kentucky's leader in rebounds is Adrian Nelson with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Sam Vinson with 3.7 per game.
- Hubertas Pivorius is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Norse, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Vinson (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Kentucky while Chris Brandon (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Syracuse
L 112-110
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
W 68-55
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
L 64-59
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
W 81-49
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
W 64-56
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
12/29/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
-
Away
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Cleveland State
L 72-58
Away
12/4/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
L 71-57
Away
12/8/2021
Canisius
W 75-62
Home
12/12/2021
Alice Lloyd
W 91-55
Home
12/18/2021
Eastern Kentucky
L 81-68
Away
12/22/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/30/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
1/1/2022
Milwaukee
-
Home
1/6/2022
IUPUI
-
Home
1/8/2022
UIC
-
Home
1/10/2022
Wright State
-
Home