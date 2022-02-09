Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana at Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northwestern hosts Indiana on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

Northwestern has been plagued by close losses all year, but it has been able to get over the hump the last two games. 

How to Watch Indiana at Northwestern Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Indiana at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have won two straight after losing four in a row - three of them were by six or fewer points. 

They nearly lost the first game after giving up a 24 point second-half lead to Rutgers before finally beating the Scarlet Knights in overtime. Saturday was much easier as they beat Nebraska by 24 points.

Tuesday night the Wildcats will look to get their third straight win as they host an Indiana team coming off a loss to Illinois.

The Hoosiers played the Illini tough, but couldn't keep up in the second half in the 74-57 defeat. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Indiana and dropped its Big Ten record to 7-5.

The Hoosiers are about to encounter three ranked teams in a row after their game with Northwestern and could use a big road win before their toughest stretch of the year starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Indiana at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

edmonton oilers
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

4 minutes ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Vanderbilt

4 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern hosts Indiana on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State at UCF

4 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

4 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Creighton

4 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy