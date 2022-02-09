Northwestern hosts Indiana on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

Northwestern has been plagued by close losses all year, but it has been able to get over the hump the last two games.

How to Watch Indiana at Northwestern Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wildcats have won two straight after losing four in a row - three of them were by six or fewer points.

They nearly lost the first game after giving up a 24 point second-half lead to Rutgers before finally beating the Scarlet Knights in overtime. Saturday was much easier as they beat Nebraska by 24 points.

Tuesday night the Wildcats will look to get their third straight win as they host an Indiana team coming off a loss to Illinois.

The Hoosiers played the Illini tough, but couldn't keep up in the second half in the 74-57 defeat. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Indiana and dropped its Big Ten record to 7-5.

The Hoosiers are about to encounter three ranked teams in a row after their game with Northwestern and could use a big road win before their toughest stretch of the year starts.

