Indiana and Notre Dame play in the second game of the Crossroads Classic on Saturday afternoon

Indiana and Notre Dame battle Saturday afternoon in the second game of the final Crossroads Classic. After 11 years of playing a doubleheader in Indianapolis that involved the four biggest Indiana schools, this will be the last time this competition is scheduled to be played.

How to Watch Indiana vs Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Indiana vs Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana heads to the capital city looking to win its second straight game after it defeated Merrimack last Sunday 81-49. The loss kept the Hoosiers from losing their second straight game after they blew a huge lead to Wisconsin on December 8th.

Indiana still comes in 8-2 on the year, but it has struggled to close out games against the better teams on their schedule.

Saturday will be another tough one as it takes on a Notre Dame team that is coming off a huge upset of Kentucky a week ago 66-62.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and got the Irish back to .500 at 4-4. It was a huge win for them as they had been struggling in the earlier part of the year.

Saturday the Irish hope they can play another good game as they try and slow down Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers.

Regional restrictions may apply.