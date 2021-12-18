Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Minor (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) play the Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Indiana

    Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Indiana

    • The Fighting Irish average 68.6 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.3 the Hoosiers give up.
    • The Hoosiers put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish give up.
    • This season, the Fighting Irish have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 34.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.
    • The Hoosiers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 44.4% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Dane Goodwin puts up 14.3 points and 0.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.5 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.1% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Paul Atkinson is posting 11.0 points, 1.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Nate Laszewski paces the Fighting Irish at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.9 assists and 8.4 points.
    • Blake Wesley is putting up 13.0 points, 1.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Cormac Ryan posts 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring (19.3 points per game), and produces 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (sixth in the country).
    • Race Thompson tops the Hoosiers in rebounding (8.7 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Xavier Johnson is averaging a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.
    • Miller Kopp is posting 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
    • Parker Stewart gives the Hoosiers 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Indiana vs. Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
