How to Watch Indiana vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) play the Indiana Hoosiers (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Indiana
- The Fighting Irish average 68.6 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.3 the Hoosiers give up.
- The Hoosiers put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Irish give up.
- This season, the Fighting Irish have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 34.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.
- The Hoosiers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 44.4% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin puts up 14.3 points and 0.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.5 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.1% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Paul Atkinson is posting 11.0 points, 1.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
- Nate Laszewski paces the Fighting Irish at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.9 assists and 8.4 points.
- Blake Wesley is putting up 13.0 points, 1.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Cormac Ryan posts 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring (19.3 points per game), and produces 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (sixth in the country).
- Race Thompson tops the Hoosiers in rebounding (8.7 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Xavier Johnson is averaging a team-leading 4.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Miller Kopp is posting 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Parker Stewart gives the Hoosiers 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
