How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana try to upset Ohio State and E.J. Liddell for a second time this season on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana is not ranked nationally, but the Hoosiers are the No. 9 team in the Big Ten Conference. They are 16-9 overall this year and just under .500 at 7-8 inside of conference play.

They currently bring a four-game losing streak into this contest after losing to No. 12 Illinois, Northwestern, No. 19 Michigan State and No. 15 Wisconsin. They are led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 18.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio State Buckeyes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Ohio State is the No. 15 ranked team in the nation and one of the five teams inside of the conference that is nationally ranked. The Buckeyes are 16-6 overall and 9-4 inside of conference play this year.

They have won two straight heading into this matchup against Michigan and Minnesota. E.J. Liddell leads the team with 19.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, heading up both categories.

The last time these two teams played, Indiana came away with the upset victory 67-51 at home. Jackson-Davis recorded 27 points and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes of play.

