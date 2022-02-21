Indiana looks to snap its four-game losing streak Monday night when it travels to Big Ten rival Ohio State.

Indiana is stumbling down the stretch and it needs to stop the slide soon if it wants to make the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Indiana at Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two weeks ago, the Hoosiers were 16–5 overall, 7–4 in the Big Ten and in great shape to make the tournament, but they have fallen into a slump and are in danger of missing out.

On Monday, though, they will look to pick up a much-needed win against an Ohio State team they beat earlier this season.

The Buckeyes lost 67–51 to Indiana back on Jan. 6 in their worst loss of the season.

Ohio State will look to avenge that loss and get back in the win column after losing to Iowa 75–62 on Saturday afternoon. That loss dropped the Buckeyes to 9–5 in the Big Ten and was their third loss in the last six games.

Ohio State is still securely in the NCAA tournament picture, but its schedule is tough down the stretch and the Buckeyes will have to play well if they want to get a high seed come tournament time.

Regional restrictions may apply.