Indiana vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Ohio State
- The Hoosiers put up 75.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.5 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes score an average of 76.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 61.6 the Hoosiers give up.
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Buckeyes are shooting 48.9% from the field, 13.5% higher than the 35.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.3 points and 8.2 boards per game.
- Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 4.2 assists per game to go with his 10.0 PPG scoring average.
- Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell records 19.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.2 per game. He also averages 7.2 points per game and tacks on 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Justin Ahrens averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buckeyes.
- Ohio State's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Liddell with 2.9 per game.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
L 64-59
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
W 81-49
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
W 64-56
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 79-61
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
L 61-58
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/20/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/23/2022
Michigan
-
Home
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Duke
W 71-66
Home
12/5/2021
Penn State
W 76-64
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
W 85-74
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
W 73-55
Home
1/2/2022
Nebraska
W 87-79
Away
1/6/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/9/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/13/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/16/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/27/2022
Minnesota
-
Away