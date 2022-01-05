Indiana vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Jan 2, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Indiana 61-58. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Assembly Hall

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Ohio State

The Hoosiers put up 75.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.5 the Buckeyes give up.

The Buckeyes score an average of 76.7 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 61.6 the Hoosiers give up.

This season, the Hoosiers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buckeyes are shooting 48.9% from the field, 13.5% higher than the 35.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.3 points and 8.2 boards per game.

Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 4.2 assists per game to go with his 10.0 PPG scoring average.

Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 3.1 per contest.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell records 19.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.2 per game. He also averages 7.2 points per game and tacks on 3.5 rebounds per game.

Justin Ahrens averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buckeyes.

Ohio State's leader in steals is Wheeler with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Liddell with 2.9 per game.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Wisconsin L 64-59 Away 12/12/2021 Merrimack W 81-49 Home 12/18/2021 Notre Dame W 64-56 Away 12/22/2021 Northern Kentucky W 79-61 Home 1/2/2022 Penn State L 61-58 Away 1/6/2022 Ohio State - Home 1/9/2022 Minnesota - Home 1/13/2022 Iowa - Away 1/17/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/20/2022 Purdue - Home 1/23/2022 Michigan - Home

Ohio State Schedule