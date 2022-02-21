How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Value City Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-6.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Indiana
- The Buckeyes average 74.0 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 64.2 the Hoosiers allow.
- The Hoosiers average only 4.7 more points per game (71.4) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (66.7).
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.0% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.
- The Hoosiers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell leads his team in both points (19.7) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also averages 2.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
- Malaki Branham posts 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zed Key puts up 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.0 block.
- Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 3.5 assists per game, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 points.
- Kyle Young is putting up 8.1 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring (18.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.3), and puts up 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.
- Race Thompson is putting up 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 54.7% of his shots from the field.
- Xavier Johnson is the Hoosiers' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he puts up 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.
- Miller Kopp gets the Hoosiers 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Hoosiers get 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Parker Stewart.
