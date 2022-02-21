Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Value City Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State vs Indiana Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ohio State

-6.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Indiana

  • The Buckeyes average 74.0 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 64.2 the Hoosiers allow.
  • The Hoosiers average only 4.7 more points per game (71.4) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (66.7).
  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.0% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.
  • The Hoosiers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell leads his team in both points (19.7) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also averages 2.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
  • Malaki Branham posts 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Zed Key puts up 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 3.5 assists per game, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 points.
  • Kyle Young is putting up 8.1 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring (18.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.3), and puts up 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.
  • Race Thompson is putting up 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 54.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Xavier Johnson is the Hoosiers' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he puts up 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.
  • Miller Kopp gets the Hoosiers 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Hoosiers get 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Parker Stewart.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Indiana at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
LSU GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Gymnastics

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
ucla-basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy