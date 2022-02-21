Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Value City Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -6.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Indiana

The Buckeyes average 74.0 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 64.2 the Hoosiers allow.

The Hoosiers average only 4.7 more points per game (71.4) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (66.7).

This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.0% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.

The Hoosiers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell leads his team in both points (19.7) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also averages 2.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.

Malaki Branham posts 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Zed Key puts up 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 1.0 block.

Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 3.5 assists per game, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 points.

Kyle Young is putting up 8.1 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch