Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Indiana goes for its fourth straight win Sunday when it travels to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions.
    Author:

    The Indiana men's basketball team had its last game canceled due to COVID-19 but has won its last three games since blowing a 22-point first half lead to No. 24 Wisconsin.

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Indiana at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hoosiers have looked good this year as Trayce Jackson-Davis has been averaging 19.2 points per game. Jackson-Davis has been a standout, but the Hoosiers need to prove they can win consistently in the Big Ten, as they have struggled the last few years inside the conference.

    On Sunday, they will look to get another conference win against a Penn State team that hasn't played since Dec. 11, when it lost to Michigan State 80–64.

    The Nittany Lions have had their last three games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

    Penn State is just 5–5 overall, but it hopes some time off can get it back on track as it looks to pick up an upset over Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

    Indiana is a big favorite coming into this game, but the Hoosiers have struggled in the Big Ten and the Nittany Lions will look to take advantage.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Indiana at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Golden Knights

    just now
    Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) as he looks for an open receiver in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Broncos at Chargers

    just now
    Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Texans at 49ers

    just now
    USATSI_15713283 (1)
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch West Virginia at Iowa State

    just now
    Jewell Spear Wake Forest Women's Basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

    just now
    indiana
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State

    just now
    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) has a shot blocked by a group of Toronto Raptors players in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Capitals

    1 hour ago
    Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia at Florida in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy