Indiana goes for its fourth straight win Sunday when it travels to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions.

The Indiana men's basketball team had its last game canceled due to COVID-19 but has won its last three games since blowing a 22-point first half lead to No. 24 Wisconsin.

How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Indiana at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hoosiers have looked good this year as Trayce Jackson-Davis has been averaging 19.2 points per game. Jackson-Davis has been a standout, but the Hoosiers need to prove they can win consistently in the Big Ten, as they have struggled the last few years inside the conference.

On Sunday, they will look to get another conference win against a Penn State team that hasn't played since Dec. 11, when it lost to Michigan State 80–64.

The Nittany Lions have had their last three games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Penn State is just 5–5 overall, but it hopes some time off can get it back on track as it looks to pick up an upset over Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana is a big favorite coming into this game, but the Hoosiers have struggled in the Big Ten and the Nittany Lions will look to take advantage.

Regional restrictions may apply.