How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Indiana
- The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions average are 5.6 more points than the Hoosiers give up (61.7).
- The Hoosiers' 77.2 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 65.9 the Nittany Lions give up.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% higher than the 35.0% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.
- The Hoosiers' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents (42.0%).
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar leads the Nittany Lions at 10.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 11.4 points. He is sixth in the country in rebounding.
- Jalen Pickett is tops on the Nittany Lions at 4.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 11.9 points.
- Seth Lundy puts up 14.7 points and 1.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.0 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sam Sessoms averages 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Myles Dread puts up 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is the Hoosiers' top scorer (19.3 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and produces 1.8 assists.
- Race Thompson is posting 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 60.0% of his shots from the field.
- Xavier Johnson is the Hoosiers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he posts 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Miller Kopp gets the Hoosiers 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Parker Stewart is putting up 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 49.1% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.
