Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) in the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) in the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center.

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana

    • Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Penn State vs. Indiana

    • The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions average are 5.6 more points than the Hoosiers give up (61.7).
    • The Hoosiers' 77.2 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 65.9 the Nittany Lions give up.
    • This season, the Nittany Lions have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% higher than the 35.0% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.
    • The Hoosiers' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents (42.0%).

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • John Harrar leads the Nittany Lions at 10.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 11.4 points. He is sixth in the country in rebounding.
    • Jalen Pickett is tops on the Nittany Lions at 4.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 11.9 points.
    • Seth Lundy puts up 14.7 points and 1.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.0 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Sam Sessoms averages 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Myles Dread puts up 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis is the Hoosiers' top scorer (19.3 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and produces 1.8 assists.
    • Race Thompson is posting 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 60.0% of his shots from the field.
    • Xavier Johnson is the Hoosiers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he posts 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.
    • Miller Kopp gets the Hoosiers 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Parker Stewart is putting up 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 49.1% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Indiana at Penn State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) loses control of the ball as he is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cassius Stanley (14) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    43 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy