The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Indiana

The 67.3 points per game the Nittany Lions average are 5.6 more points than the Hoosiers give up (61.7).

The Hoosiers' 77.2 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 65.9 the Nittany Lions give up.

This season, the Nittany Lions have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% higher than the 35.0% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.

The Hoosiers' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents (42.0%).

Penn State Players to Watch

John Harrar leads the Nittany Lions at 10.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 11.4 points. He is sixth in the country in rebounding.

Jalen Pickett is tops on the Nittany Lions at 4.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 11.9 points.

Seth Lundy puts up 14.7 points and 1.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 6.0 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Sam Sessoms averages 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myles Dread puts up 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Indiana Players to Watch