Indiana vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Penn State

The Hoosiers average 9.1 more points per game (74) than the Nittany Lions give up (64.9).

The Nittany Lions put up only 1.8 more points per game (65.5) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (63.7).

The Hoosiers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.

The Nittany Lions' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (37.9%).

Indiana Players to Watch

The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 18.6 points and grabs 8.6 boards per game.

Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.2 per game while also scoring 10.2 points per contest.

Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.

The Indiana steals leader is Race Thompson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson-Davis, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

Seth Lundy is at the top of the Nittany Lions scoring leaderboard with 13.7 points per game. He also collects 5.8 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.

John Harrar puts up a stat line of 9.6 rebounds, 10.1 points and one assist per game for Penn State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jalen Pickett has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.

Lundy is the most prolific from distance for the Nittany Lions, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Myles Dread (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Penn State while Lundy (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Minnesota W 73-60 Home 1/13/2022 Iowa L 83-74 Away 1/17/2022 Nebraska W 78-71 Away 1/20/2022 Purdue W 68-65 Home 1/23/2022 Michigan L 80-62 Home 1/26/2022 Penn State - Home 1/29/2022 Maryland - Away 2/5/2022 Illinois - Home 2/8/2022 Northwestern - Away 2/12/2022 Michigan State - Away 2/15/2022 Wisconsin - Home

Penn State Schedule