Indiana vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Penn State
- The Hoosiers average 9.1 more points per game (74) than the Nittany Lions give up (64.9).
- The Nittany Lions put up only 1.8 more points per game (65.5) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (63.7).
- The Hoosiers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
- The Nittany Lions' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (37.9%).
Indiana Players to Watch
- The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 18.6 points and grabs 8.6 boards per game.
- Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.2 per game while also scoring 10.2 points per contest.
- Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
- The Indiana steals leader is Race Thompson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson-Davis, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Seth Lundy is at the top of the Nittany Lions scoring leaderboard with 13.7 points per game. He also collects 5.8 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
- John Harrar puts up a stat line of 9.6 rebounds, 10.1 points and one assist per game for Penn State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jalen Pickett has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
- Lundy is the most prolific from distance for the Nittany Lions, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Myles Dread (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Penn State while Lundy (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Minnesota
W 73-60
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
L 83-74
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
W 78-71
Away
1/20/2022
Purdue
W 68-65
Home
1/23/2022
Michigan
L 80-62
Home
1/26/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/5/2022
Illinois
-
Home
2/8/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/12/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
2/15/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Northwestern
W 74-70
Away
1/8/2022
Purdue
L 74-67
Home
1/11/2022
Rutgers
W 66-49
Home
1/16/2022
Ohio State
L 61-56
Away
1/22/2022
Iowa
L 68-51
Away
1/26/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/31/2022
Iowa
-
Home
2/5/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
2/8/2022
Michigan
-
Home
2/12/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
2/15/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
How To Watch
January
26
2022
Penn State at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
