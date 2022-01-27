Indiana vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Penn State

  • The Hoosiers average 9.1 more points per game (74) than the Nittany Lions give up (64.9).
  • The Nittany Lions put up only 1.8 more points per game (65.5) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (63.7).
  • The Hoosiers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
  • The Nittany Lions' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (37.9%).

Indiana Players to Watch

  • The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 18.6 points and grabs 8.6 boards per game.
  • Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.2 per game while also scoring 10.2 points per contest.
  • Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • The Indiana steals leader is Race Thompson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson-Davis, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Seth Lundy is at the top of the Nittany Lions scoring leaderboard with 13.7 points per game. He also collects 5.8 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
  • John Harrar puts up a stat line of 9.6 rebounds, 10.1 points and one assist per game for Penn State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jalen Pickett has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Lundy is the most prolific from distance for the Nittany Lions, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Myles Dread (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Penn State while Lundy (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Minnesota

W 73-60

Home

1/13/2022

Iowa

L 83-74

Away

1/17/2022

Nebraska

W 78-71

Away

1/20/2022

Purdue

W 68-65

Home

1/23/2022

Michigan

L 80-62

Home

1/26/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/8/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/12/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

2/15/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

Penn State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Northwestern

W 74-70

Away

1/8/2022

Purdue

L 74-67

Home

1/11/2022

Rutgers

W 66-49

Home

1/16/2022

Ohio State

L 61-56

Away

1/22/2022

Iowa

L 68-51

Away

1/26/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/31/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/5/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/8/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/12/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

2/15/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Penn State at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
