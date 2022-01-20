Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and teammate Da'Monte Williams (20), right, defend during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Assembly Hall
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Purdue

  • The Boilermakers record 23.5 more points per game (86.2) than the Hoosiers give up (62.7).
  • The Hoosiers' 75.1 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 67.8 the Boilermakers give up.
  • The Boilermakers make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).
  • The Hoosiers are shooting 48.3% from the field, seven% higher than the 41.3% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 16.4 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
  • Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
  • The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • The Hoosiers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Trayce Jackson-Davis with 19.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Johnson's assist statline leads Indiana; he records 4.2 assists per game.
  • Parker Stewart is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hoosiers with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Race Thompson (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Jackson-Davis (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Nicholls State

W 104-90

Home

1/3/2022

Wisconsin

L 74-69

Home

1/8/2022

Penn State

W 74-67

Away

1/14/2022

Nebraska

W 92-65

Home

1/17/2022

Illinois

W 96-88

Away

1/20/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/23/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

1/27/2022

Iowa

-

Away

1/30/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

2/5/2022

Michigan

-

Home

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Penn State

L 61-58

Away

1/6/2022

Ohio State

W 67-51

Home

1/9/2022

Minnesota

W 73-60

Home

1/13/2022

Iowa

L 83-74

Away

1/17/2022

Nebraska

W 78-71

Away

1/20/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/23/2022

Michigan

-

Home

1/26/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/8/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Purdue at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

