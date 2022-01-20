How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Purdue
- The Boilermakers record 23.5 more points per game (86.2) than the Hoosiers give up (62.7).
- The Hoosiers' 75.1 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 67.8 the Boilermakers give up.
- The Boilermakers make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).
- The Hoosiers are shooting 48.3% from the field, seven% higher than the 41.3% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 16.4 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
- Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
- The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Indiana Players to Watch
- The Hoosiers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Trayce Jackson-Davis with 19.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson's assist statline leads Indiana; he records 4.2 assists per game.
- Parker Stewart is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hoosiers with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Race Thompson (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Jackson-Davis (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
W 104-90
Home
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
L 74-69
Home
1/8/2022
Penn State
W 74-67
Away
1/14/2022
Nebraska
W 92-65
Home
1/17/2022
Illinois
W 96-88
Away
1/20/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/23/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/27/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/30/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
2/5/2022
Michigan
-
Home
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Penn State
L 61-58
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
W 67-51
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
W 73-60
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
L 83-74
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
W 78-71
Away
1/20/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/23/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/26/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/5/2022
Illinois
-
Home
2/8/2022
Northwestern
-
Away