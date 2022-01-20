Jan 17, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and teammate Da'Monte Williams (20), right, defend during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Assembly Hall

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Purdue

The Boilermakers record 23.5 more points per game (86.2) than the Hoosiers give up (62.7).

The Hoosiers' 75.1 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 67.8 the Boilermakers give up.

The Boilermakers make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).

The Hoosiers are shooting 48.3% from the field, seven% higher than the 41.3% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 16.4 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.

The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

The Hoosiers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Trayce Jackson-Davis with 19.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson's assist statline leads Indiana; he records 4.2 assists per game.

Parker Stewart is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hoosiers with 2.1 made threes per game.

Race Thompson (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Jackson-Davis (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Nicholls State W 104-90 Home 1/3/2022 Wisconsin L 74-69 Home 1/8/2022 Penn State W 74-67 Away 1/14/2022 Nebraska W 92-65 Home 1/17/2022 Illinois W 96-88 Away 1/20/2022 Indiana - Away 1/23/2022 Northwestern - Home 1/27/2022 Iowa - Away 1/30/2022 Ohio State - Home 2/2/2022 Minnesota - Away 2/5/2022 Michigan - Home

Indiana Schedule