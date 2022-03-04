How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) hope to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-10 Big Ten) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Indiana

The Boilermakers score 15.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Hoosiers give up (65.3).

The Hoosiers' 71.6 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

The Boilermakers are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 39% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

The Hoosiers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey is tops on his squad in both points (17.4) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also posts 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Zach Edey paces his team in rebounds per game (7.5), and also averages 14.9 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Trevion Williams puts up 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Sasha Stefanovic is tops on the Boilermakers at 3.4 assists per game, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 11.2 points.

Mason Gillis puts up 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch