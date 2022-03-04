Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) hope to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-10 Big Ten) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Indiana

  • The Boilermakers score 15.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Hoosiers give up (65.3).
  • The Hoosiers' 71.6 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • The Boilermakers are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 39% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jaden Ivey is tops on his squad in both points (17.4) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also posts 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Zach Edey paces his team in rebounds per game (7.5), and also averages 14.9 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Trevion Williams puts up 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor.
  • Sasha Stefanovic is tops on the Boilermakers at 3.4 assists per game, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 11.2 points.
  • Mason Gillis puts up 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis is posting team highs in points (17.5 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is producing 2 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Race Thompson gives the Hoosiers 11.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Johnson is the Hoosiers' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he delivers 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds.
  • The Hoosiers get 6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Miller Kopp.
  • The Hoosiers get 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Parker Stewart.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Indiana at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
