How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Assembly Hall.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Rutgers

  • The Hoosiers record 6.4 more points per game (71.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (65.5).
  • The Scarlet Knights' 68.1 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 65.3 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
  • The Hoosiers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 11.5 PPG.
  • Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. puts up 15.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.
  • Rutgers' leader in rebounds is Clifford Omoruyi with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Mulcahy with 5.2 per game.
  • Harper makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.
  • Caleb McConnell (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rutgers while Omoruyi (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Michigan State

L 76-61

Away

2/15/2022

Wisconsin

L 74-69

Home

2/21/2022

Ohio State

L 80-69

Away

2/24/2022

Maryland

W 74-64

Home

2/27/2022

Minnesota

W 84-79

Away

3/2/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

3/5/2022

Purdue

-

Away

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Wisconsin

W 73-65

Away

2/16/2022

Illinois

W 70-59

Home

2/20/2022

Purdue

L 84-72

Away

2/23/2022

Michigan

L 71-62

Away

2/26/2022

Wisconsin

L 66-61

Home

3/2/2022

Indiana

-

Away

3/6/2022

Penn State

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Rutgers at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

