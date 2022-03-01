How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Assembly Hall.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Rutgers
- The Hoosiers record 6.4 more points per game (71.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (65.5).
- The Scarlet Knights' 68.1 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 65.3 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
- The Hoosiers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 11.5 PPG.
- Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. puts up 15.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.
- Rutgers' leader in rebounds is Clifford Omoruyi with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Mulcahy with 5.2 per game.
- Harper makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.
- Caleb McConnell (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rutgers while Omoruyi (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Michigan State
L 76-61
Away
2/15/2022
Wisconsin
L 74-69
Home
2/21/2022
Ohio State
L 80-69
Away
2/24/2022
Maryland
W 74-64
Home
2/27/2022
Minnesota
W 84-79
Away
3/2/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
3/5/2022
Purdue
-
Away
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Wisconsin
W 73-65
Away
2/16/2022
Illinois
W 70-59
Home
2/20/2022
Purdue
L 84-72
Away
2/23/2022
Michigan
L 71-62
Away
2/26/2022
Wisconsin
L 66-61
Home
3/2/2022
Indiana
-
Away
3/6/2022
Penn State
-
Home
March
2
2022
Rutgers at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
PM/EST