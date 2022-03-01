How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Assembly Hall.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Rutgers

The Hoosiers record 6.4 more points per game (71.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (65.5).

The Scarlet Knights' 68.1 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 65.3 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

The Hoosiers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Scarlet Knights have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 11.5 PPG.

Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Thompson leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jackson-Davis in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. puts up 15.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers' leader in rebounds is Clifford Omoruyi with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Mulcahy with 5.2 per game.

Harper makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Scarlet Knights.

Caleb McConnell (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Rutgers while Omoruyi (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Michigan State L 76-61 Away 2/15/2022 Wisconsin L 74-69 Home 2/21/2022 Ohio State L 80-69 Away 2/24/2022 Maryland W 74-64 Home 2/27/2022 Minnesota W 84-79 Away 3/2/2022 Rutgers - Home 3/5/2022 Purdue - Away

Rutgers Schedule