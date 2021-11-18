Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) play the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (2-0) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY)

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Assembly Hall
    Arena: Assembly Hall

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY)

    • Last year, the Hoosiers put up 69.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm gave up.
    • The Red Storm put up 9.6 more points per game last year (79.0) than the Hoosiers allowed their opponents to score (69.4).
    • The Hoosiers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
    • The Red Storm shot at a 44.7% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19.1 points and grabbed 9.0 boards per game last season.
    • Rob Phinisee dispensed 2.9 assists per game while scoring 7.1 PPG.
    • Armaan Franklin hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Franklin averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game last season.
    • Posh Alexander averaged 4.0 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Champagnie knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Alexander averaged 2.4 steals per game, while Champagnie notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 68-62

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 85-49

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    Saint John's (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 119-61

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 91-70

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    St. John's at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

