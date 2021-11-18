Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) play the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (2-0) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Last year, the Hoosiers put up 69.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm gave up.
- The Red Storm put up 9.6 more points per game last year (79.0) than the Hoosiers allowed their opponents to score (69.4).
- The Hoosiers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- The Red Storm shot at a 44.7% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19.1 points and grabbed 9.0 boards per game last season.
- Rob Phinisee dispensed 2.9 assists per game while scoring 7.1 PPG.
- Armaan Franklin hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Franklin averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie scored 18.3 points and pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game last season.
- Posh Alexander averaged 4.0 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
- Champagnie knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Alexander averaged 2.4 steals per game, while Champagnie notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 68-62
Home
11/12/2021
Northern Illinois
W 85-49
Home
11/17/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
11/21/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
11/23/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
-
Home
11/30/2021
Syracuse
-
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 119-61
Home
11/13/2021
Saint Peter's
W 91-70
Home
11/17/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/20/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
11/23/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
11/27/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/3/2021
Kansas
-
Home
12/5/2021
Fordham
-
Home
