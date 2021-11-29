Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange (3-3) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Indiana

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Indiana

The Orange score 78.7 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 57.2 the Hoosiers allow.

The Hoosiers score an average of 77.5 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 77.2 the Orange allow.

The Orange make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.4 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (32.1%).

The Hoosiers have shot at a 50% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim averages a team-leading 20 points per game. He is also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 40.2% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Cole Swider paces his team in rebounds per game (6.8), and also averages 12.5 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jesse Edwards is putting up 11.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Joseph Girard III puts up a team-best 4.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 47.3% from the field and 56.3% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jimmy Boeheim averages 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Indiana Players to Watch