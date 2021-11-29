Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Syracuse Orange (3-3) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Carrier Dome. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Indiana

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Indiana

    • The Orange score 78.7 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 57.2 the Hoosiers allow.
    • The Hoosiers score an average of 77.5 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 77.2 the Orange allow.
    • The Orange make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 14.4 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (32.1%).
    • The Hoosiers have shot at a 50% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim averages a team-leading 20 points per game. He is also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 40.2% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Cole Swider paces his team in rebounds per game (6.8), and also averages 12.5 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jesse Edwards is putting up 11.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Joseph Girard III puts up a team-best 4.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 47.3% from the field and 56.3% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jimmy Boeheim averages 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis is putting up team highs in points (20.5 per game) and assists (2.5). And he is producing 7.7 rebounds, making 66.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • Race Thompson paces the Hoosiers in rebounding (8 per game), and puts up 8.7 points and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 1 block.
    • Xavier Johnson is putting up a team-leading 3.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • Miller Kopp is posting 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 36.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
    • The Hoosiers receive 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Parker Stewart.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Indiana at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

