Indiana looks to stay perfect on the year when the Hoosiers travel to Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Mike Woodson's tenure as the Indiana men's basketball head coach is off to a great start as the Hoosiers have won their first six games of the year. They have only been tested twice this year, as Eastern Michigan made it close late in their opener and St. John's outscored them by 10 in the second half to nearly pull off an upset.

How to Watch Indiana at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Indiana at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trayce Jackson-Davis has been fantastic again for the Hoosiers as he leads the team with 20.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

On Tuesday, he and the Hoosiers will get a bigger test as they take on the vaunted zone of Syracuse.

While the zone can give some teams fits, it hasn't been nearly as effective lately as the Orange have lost three of their last four. Syracuse struggled against Colgate in an upset loss and then dropped games to VCU and Auburn at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

On Tuesday, the Orange will have to find a way to be much better if they want to slow down a very good Indiana team and get a win for the ACC in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Regional restrictions may apply.