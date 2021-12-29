How to Watch Indiana vs. UNC Asheville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2) will host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-5) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
How to Watch Indiana vs. UNC Asheville
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. UNC Asheville
- The 77.2 points per game the Hoosiers record are 11.4 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).
- The Bulldogs' 76.7 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers allow.
- The Hoosiers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Bulldogs' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.0%).
Indiana Players to Watch
- The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 19.3 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.
- Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.
- Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Tajion Jones averages 13.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
- UNC Asheville's leader in rebounds is Drew Pember with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Trent Stephney with 3.5 per game.
- Jones is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- UNC Asheville's leader in steals is Stephney (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Pember (3.5 per game).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
W 68-55
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
L 64-59
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
W 81-49
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
W 64-56
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 79-61
Home
12/29/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/13/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Chattanooga
L 78-73
Home
12/11/2021
Western Carolina
W 73-72
Away
12/14/2021
UT Martin
L 79-68
Away
12/18/2021
East Tennessee State
W 79-64
Home
12/21/2021
Milligan
W 114-54
Home
12/29/2021
Indiana
-
Away
1/5/2022
Campbell
-
Away
1/8/2022
Charleston Southern
-
Home
1/12/2022
Winthrop
-
Away
1/15/2022
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
1/19/2022
N.C. A&T
-
Home