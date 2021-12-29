Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana vs. UNC Asheville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defend in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defend in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2) will host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-5) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. UNC Asheville

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Assembly Hall
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. UNC Asheville

    • The 77.2 points per game the Hoosiers record are 11.4 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).
    • The Bulldogs' 76.7 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers allow.
    • The Hoosiers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
    • The Bulldogs' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.0%).

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 19.3 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.
    • Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.
    • Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

    UNC Asheville Players to Watch

    • Tajion Jones averages 13.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
    • UNC Asheville's leader in rebounds is Drew Pember with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Trent Stephney with 3.5 per game.
    • Jones is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • UNC Asheville's leader in steals is Stephney (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Pember (3.5 per game).

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    W 68-55

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 64-59

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    W 81-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 64-56

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    W 79-61

    Home

    12/29/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    UNC Asheville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Chattanooga

    L 78-73

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Western Carolina

    W 73-72

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UT Martin

    L 79-68

    Away

    12/18/2021

    East Tennessee State

    W 79-64

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Milligan

    W 114-54

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Campbell

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Winthrop

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    UNC-Asheville at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Suns

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looses control of the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Mississippi State

    5 minutes ago
    NC State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Miami

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy