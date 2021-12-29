Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defend in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2) will host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-5) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

How to Watch Indiana vs. UNC Asheville

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Key Stats for Indiana vs. UNC Asheville

The 77.2 points per game the Hoosiers record are 11.4 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).

The Bulldogs' 76.7 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers allow.

The Hoosiers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Bulldogs' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (35.0%).

Indiana Players to Watch

The Hoosiers leader in points and rebounds is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scores 19.3 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.

Xavier Johnson is Indiana's best passer, dishing out 4.3 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.

Parker Stewart makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hoosiers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Tajion Jones averages 13.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

UNC Asheville's leader in rebounds is Drew Pember with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Trent Stephney with 3.5 per game.

Jones is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

UNC Asheville's leader in steals is Stephney (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Pember (3.5 per game).

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Nebraska W 68-55 Home 12/8/2021 Wisconsin L 64-59 Away 12/12/2021 Merrimack W 81-49 Home 12/18/2021 Notre Dame W 64-56 Away 12/22/2021 Northern Kentucky W 79-61 Home 12/29/2021 UNC Asheville - Home 1/2/2022 Penn State - Away 1/6/2022 Ohio State - Home 1/9/2022 Minnesota - Home 1/13/2022 Iowa - Away 1/17/2022 Nebraska - Away

UNC Asheville Schedule