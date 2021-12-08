Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wisconsin goes for its sixth straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Indiana in its Big Ten opener.
    Author:

    Wisconsin has been one of the hottest teams in the country over the last two weeks as the Badgers have won five straight, including a Maui Invitational championship. 

    How to Watch Indiana at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Indiana at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Badgers weren't expected to look this good and when they were beaten by Providence, it looked like they were going to struggle this year. Instead, they have run off five straight and look ready to make some noise in the Big Ten.

    It starts on Wednesday night when they host Indiana in the first of two Big Ten games before they finish their non-conference schedule. 

    The Hoosiers will look to snap the Badgers' winning streak and win their second straight Big Ten game after they came back to beat Nebraska on Saturday night.

    The win came after Indiana lost a double-overtime game to Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It was a good bounce-back win for the Hoosiers that improved their record to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.

    Trayce Jackson-Davis is going to be tough for Wisconsin to stop, but they come in with a lot of confidence and always play tough at home.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Indiana at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    new jersey devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Devils

    2 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Avalanche vs. Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

    2 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pistons

    2 minutes ago
    joel embiid 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Hornets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17295052
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    iowa women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Iowa State in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    boston college women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    florida gators basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida at Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy