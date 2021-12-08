Wisconsin goes for its sixth straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Indiana in its Big Ten opener.

Wisconsin has been one of the hottest teams in the country over the last two weeks as the Badgers have won five straight, including a Maui Invitational championship.

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Badgers weren't expected to look this good and when they were beaten by Providence, it looked like they were going to struggle this year. Instead, they have run off five straight and look ready to make some noise in the Big Ten.

It starts on Wednesday night when they host Indiana in the first of two Big Ten games before they finish their non-conference schedule.

The Hoosiers will look to snap the Badgers' winning streak and win their second straight Big Ten game after they came back to beat Nebraska on Saturday night.

The win came after Indiana lost a double-overtime game to Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It was a good bounce-back win for the Hoosiers that improved their record to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is going to be tough for Wisconsin to stop, but they come in with a lot of confidence and always play tough at home.

