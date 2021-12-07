Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket between Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Race Thompson (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Indiana

The Badgers record 6.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Hoosiers give up (63.8).

The Hoosiers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 21.3 more points than the 59.1 the Badgers give up to opponents.

The Badgers make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).

The Hoosiers' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis is tops on the Badgers with 17.6 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also posting 4.9 rebounds.

Brad Davison posts 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyler Wahl puts up 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Steven Crowl puts up a team-high 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.4 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field.

Chucky Hepburn averages a team-leading 2.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Indiana Players to Watch