Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Indiana
- The Badgers record 6.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Hoosiers give up (63.8).
- The Hoosiers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 21.3 more points than the 59.1 the Badgers give up to opponents.
- The Badgers make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).
- The Hoosiers' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis is tops on the Badgers with 17.6 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also posting 4.9 rebounds.
- Brad Davison posts 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyler Wahl puts up 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Steven Crowl puts up a team-high 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.4 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field.
- Chucky Hepburn averages a team-leading 2.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is posting a team-high 21 points per contest. And he is delivering 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 64.4% of his shots from the field.
- Race Thompson paces the Hoosiers in rebounding (8.9 per game), and produces 10 points and 2.5 assists. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Xavier Johnson is averaging a team-leading 4 assists per game. And he is producing 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 54.2% of his shots from the field.
- Miller Kopp gives the Hoosiers 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Parker Stewart gives the Hoosiers 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Indiana at Wisconsin
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)