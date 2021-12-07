Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket between Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Race Thompson (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Indiana

    • The Badgers record 6.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Hoosiers give up (63.8).
    • The Hoosiers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 21.3 more points than the 59.1 the Badgers give up to opponents.
    • The Badgers make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).
    • The Hoosiers' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Jonathan Davis is tops on the Badgers with 17.6 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also posting 4.9 rebounds.
    • Brad Davison posts 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Tyler Wahl puts up 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
    • Steven Crowl puts up a team-high 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.4 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field.
    • Chucky Hepburn averages a team-leading 2.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis is posting a team-high 21 points per contest. And he is delivering 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 64.4% of his shots from the field.
    • Race Thompson paces the Hoosiers in rebounding (8.9 per game), and produces 10 points and 2.5 assists. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Xavier Johnson is averaging a team-leading 4 assists per game. And he is producing 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 54.2% of his shots from the field.
    • Miller Kopp gives the Hoosiers 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Parker Stewart gives the Hoosiers 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Indiana at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

