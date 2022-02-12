The top team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference takes to the hardwood on Friday night when Iona takes on Siena.

It has been a fantastic season thus far for Iona, with the Gaels sitting in first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic thanks to a 11-1 record in conference play and a 19-4 overall record.

How to Watch Iona at Siena Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

They are coming off of a bit of turmoil, however, as Iona lost its last game fairly one-sidedly, falling 80-71 against Niagara despite a 22-point, four-assist performance by Elijah Joiner. On the campaign, Tyson Jolly leads the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game while Nelly Junior Joseph leads it in rebounding at 7.9 boards nightly.

Siena will provide a solid challenge, too, as the Saints are 7-4 in conference play, though just 10-9 overall. Siena is coming off of a 62-56 win over Fairfield, too, giving it a decent bit of momentum heading into tonight's game against Iona. Anthony Gaines performed well in the victory, scoring 15 points and securing eight rebounds on the evening.

This will be the second meeting this season between the two programs, with the last one taking place on Jan. 25. Iona was victorious that evening, 74-57.

Will history repeat itself tonight?

Tune to ESPN U at 9:00 p.m. ET to find out.

