Iona vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots against South Alabama Jaguars forward Kayo Goncalves (4)during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Iona Gaels (5-0), who have won five straight. The contest tips at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

How to Watch Iona vs. Alabama

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Iona vs. Alabama

Last year, the Crimson Tide averaged 13.6 more points per game (79.7) than the Gaels allowed (66.1).

The Gaels' 71.3 points per game last year were only 1.2 more points than the 70.1 the Crimson Tide allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Gaels' opponents made.

The Gaels shot 44.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.8% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.

Alabama Players to Watch

Herbert Jones averaged 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.

Jaden Shackelford averaged 14.0 points per game while tacking on 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

John Petty knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.

Jones racked up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season.

Iona Players to Watch

Nelly Junior Joseph records 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Gaels, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Elijah Joiner records more assists than any other Iona teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 9.3 points and grabs 5.3 rebounds per game.

Tyson Jolly hits 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.

Iona's leader in steals is Jolly with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joseph with 1.6 per game.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Louisiana Tech W 93-64 Home 11/12/2021 South Dakota State W 104-88 Home 11/16/2021 South Alabama W 73-68 Home 11/19/2021 Oakland W 86-59 Home 11/25/2021 Iona - Away 12/4/2021 Gonzaga - Home 12/11/2021 Houston - Home 12/14/2021 Memphis - Away 12/18/2021 Jacksonville State - Home 12/21/2021 Colorado State - Home

Iona Schedule