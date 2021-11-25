Iona vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

How to Watch Iona vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Iona Gaels (5-0), who have won five straight. The contest tips at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021.
How to Watch Iona vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
Key Stats for Iona vs. Alabama
- Last year, the Crimson Tide averaged 13.6 more points per game (79.7) than the Gaels allowed (66.1).
- The Gaels' 71.3 points per game last year were only 1.2 more points than the 70.1 the Crimson Tide allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Gaels' opponents made.
- The Gaels shot 44.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.8% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Herbert Jones averaged 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.
- Jaden Shackelford averaged 14.0 points per game while tacking on 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- John Petty knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Jones racked up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season.
Iona Players to Watch
- Nelly Junior Joseph records 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Gaels, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Elijah Joiner records more assists than any other Iona teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 9.3 points and grabs 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Tyson Jolly hits 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.
- Iona's leader in steals is Jolly with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joseph with 1.6 per game.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Louisiana Tech
W 93-64
Home
11/12/2021
South Dakota State
W 104-88
Home
11/16/2021
South Alabama
W 73-68
Home
11/19/2021
Oakland
W 86-59
Home
11/25/2021
Iona
-
Away
12/4/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
12/11/2021
Houston
-
Home
12/14/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/18/2021
Jacksonville State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Appalachian State
W 65-53
Home
11/13/2021
Harvard
W 90-87
Home
11/16/2021
Hofstra
W 82-74
Home
11/19/2021
Liberty
W 54-50
Home
11/20/2021
North Alabama
W 81-65
Away
11/25/2021
Alabama
-
Home
12/1/2021
Marist
-
Away
12/3/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/12/2021
Yale
-
Away
12/18/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/21/2021
Delaware
-
Home