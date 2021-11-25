Iona vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Iona vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots against South Alabama Jaguars forward Kayo Goncalves (4)during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Iona Gaels (5-0), who have won five straight. The contest tips at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

    How to Watch Iona vs. Alabama

    Key Stats for Iona vs. Alabama

    • Last year, the Crimson Tide averaged 13.6 more points per game (79.7) than the Gaels allowed (66.1).
    • The Gaels' 71.3 points per game last year were only 1.2 more points than the 70.1 the Crimson Tide allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Gaels' opponents made.
    • The Gaels shot 44.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 40.8% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Herbert Jones averaged 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.
    • Jaden Shackelford averaged 14.0 points per game while tacking on 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • John Petty knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Jones racked up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season.

    Iona Players to Watch

    • Nelly Junior Joseph records 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Gaels, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Elijah Joiner records more assists than any other Iona teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 9.3 points and grabs 5.3 rebounds per game.
    • Tyson Jolly hits 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.
    • Iona's leader in steals is Jolly with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joseph with 1.6 per game.

    Alabama Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 93-64

    Home

    11/12/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 104-88

    Home

    11/16/2021

    South Alabama

    W 73-68

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Oakland

    W 86-59

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Iona

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    Iona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 65-53

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Harvard

    W 90-87

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Hofstra

    W 82-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Liberty

    W 54-50

    Home

    11/20/2021

    North Alabama

    W 81-65

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Marist

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Delaware

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Alabama at Iona

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

