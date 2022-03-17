How to Watch Iona vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) react as they lost to the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (19-13) take on the Iona Gaels (25-7) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

How to Watch Florida vs. Iona

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. Iona

The Gators put up only 2.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Gaels give up (68.3).

The Gaels put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.1 the Gators allow.

This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Gaels' opponents have hit.

The Gaels have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton averages 16.3 points and 9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.7 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is putting up 10.9 points, 2.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Tyree Appleby is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also registers 10.8 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Anthony Duruji posts 8.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Myreon Jones posts 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Iona Players to Watch