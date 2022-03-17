Skip to main content

How to Watch Iona vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) react as they lost to the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) react as they lost to the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (19-13) take on the Iona Gaels (25-7) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

How to Watch Florida vs. Iona

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Iona

  • The Gators put up only 2.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Gaels give up (68.3).
  • The Gaels put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.1 the Gators allow.
  • This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Gaels' opponents have hit.
  • The Gaels have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton averages 16.3 points and 9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.7 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is putting up 10.9 points, 2.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyree Appleby is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also registers 10.8 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Duruji posts 8.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Myreon Jones posts 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Iona Players to Watch

  • Nelly Junior Joseph leads the Gaels in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 12.9 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2 blocked shots.
  • Tyson Jolly is the Gaels' top scorer (14.6 points per game), and he puts up 2.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
  • Elijah Joiner is the Gaels' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he averages 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.
  • The Gaels get 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Dylan van Eyck.
  • Quinn Slazinski gives the Gaels 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

First Round: Iona at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17904183
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Flames

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898247
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Kings

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898185
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) on a shot during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the floor after being fouled by the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy