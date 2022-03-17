How to Watch Iona vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (19-13) take on the Iona Gaels (25-7) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
How to Watch Florida vs. Iona
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Florida vs. Iona
- The Gators put up only 2.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Gaels give up (68.3).
- The Gaels put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 66.1 the Gators allow.
- This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Gaels' opponents have hit.
- The Gaels have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton averages 16.3 points and 9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.7 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is putting up 10.9 points, 2.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Tyree Appleby is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also registers 10.8 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Anthony Duruji posts 8.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Myreon Jones posts 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Iona Players to Watch
- Nelly Junior Joseph leads the Gaels in rebounding (8.2 per game), and averages 12.9 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2 blocked shots.
- Tyson Jolly is the Gaels' top scorer (14.6 points per game), and he puts up 2.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
- Elijah Joiner is the Gaels' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he averages 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.
- The Gaels get 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Dylan van Eyck.
- Quinn Slazinski gives the Gaels 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
16
2022
First Round: Iona at Florida
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)