Publish date:
How to Watch Iona vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iona Gaels (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Liberty Flames (1-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iona vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Hynes Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iona vs. Liberty
- Last year, the 71.3 points per game the Gaels averaged were 11.3 more points than the Flames allowed (60.0).
- The Flames scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 8.3 more points than the 66.1 the Gaels allowed.
- Last season, the Gaels had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Flames' opponents hit.
- The Flames shot at a 48.8% rate from the field last season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Gaels averaged.
Iona Players to Watch
- Isaiah Ross averaged 18.4 points per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Nelly Junior Joseph pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game, while Asante Gist averaged 3.7 assists per contest.
- Ross hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Berrick JeanLouis averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Joseph compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Darius McGhee averaged 15.5 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
- Blake Preston pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Chris Parker dished out 3.4 assists per contest.
- McGhee knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
- McGhee averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Shiloh Robinson compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Appalachian State
W 65-53
Home
11/13/2021
Harvard
W 90-87
Home
11/16/2021
Hofstra
W 82-74
Home
11/19/2021
Liberty
-
Home
11/20/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
11/25/2021
Alabama
-
Home
12/1/2021
Marist
-
Away
12/3/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/12/2021
Yale
-
Away
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Regent
W 85-24
Home
11/15/2021
LSU
L 74-58
Away
11/19/2021
Iona
-
Away
11/20/2021
Manhattan
-
Home
11/23/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/2/2021
Missouri
-
Home
12/6/2021
Delaware State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Liberty at Iona
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)