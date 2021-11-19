Nov 15, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Liberty Flames guard Darius McGhee (2) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Iona Gaels (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Liberty Flames (1-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iona vs. Liberty

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Hynes Athletic Center

Hynes Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Iona vs. Liberty

Last year, the 71.3 points per game the Gaels averaged were 11.3 more points than the Flames allowed (60.0).

The Flames scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 8.3 more points than the 66.1 the Gaels allowed.

Last season, the Gaels had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Flames' opponents hit.

The Flames shot at a 48.8% rate from the field last season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Gaels averaged.

Iona Players to Watch

Isaiah Ross averaged 18.4 points per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.

Nelly Junior Joseph pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game, while Asante Gist averaged 3.7 assists per contest.

Ross hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Berrick JeanLouis averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Joseph compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

Liberty Players to Watch

Darius McGhee averaged 15.5 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.

Blake Preston pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Chris Parker dished out 3.4 assists per contest.

McGhee knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.

McGhee averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Shiloh Robinson compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Appalachian State W 65-53 Home 11/13/2021 Harvard W 90-87 Home 11/16/2021 Hofstra W 82-74 Home 11/19/2021 Liberty - Home 11/20/2021 North Alabama - Home 11/25/2021 Alabama - Home 12/1/2021 Marist - Away 12/3/2021 Rider - Home 12/12/2021 Yale - Away

Liberty Schedule