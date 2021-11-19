Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Iona vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Liberty Flames guard Darius McGhee (2) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iona Gaels (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Liberty Flames (1-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iona vs. Liberty

    Key Stats for Iona vs. Liberty

    • Last year, the 71.3 points per game the Gaels averaged were 11.3 more points than the Flames allowed (60.0).
    • The Flames scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 8.3 more points than the 66.1 the Gaels allowed.
    • Last season, the Gaels had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Flames' opponents hit.
    • The Flames shot at a 48.8% rate from the field last season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Gaels averaged.

    Iona Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Ross averaged 18.4 points per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Nelly Junior Joseph pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game, while Asante Gist averaged 3.7 assists per contest.
    • Ross hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Berrick JeanLouis averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Joseph compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Darius McGhee averaged 15.5 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
    • Blake Preston pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Chris Parker dished out 3.4 assists per contest.
    • McGhee knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
    • McGhee averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Shiloh Robinson compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Iona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 65-53

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Harvard

    W 90-87

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Hofstra

    W 82-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Marist

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    Liberty Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Regent

    W 85-24

    Home

    11/15/2021

    LSU

    L 74-58

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Iona

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Liberty at Iona

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
