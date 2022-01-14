Skip to main content

How to Watch Iona vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 25, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Iona Gaels guard Tyson Jolly (25) dribbles the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at HP Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 25, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Iona Gaels guard Tyson Jolly (25) dribbles the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at HP Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Iona Gaels (12-3, 4-0 MAAC) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iona vs. Manhattan

Key Stats for Iona vs. Manhattan

  • The Gaels record 76 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.2 the Jaspers give up.
  • The Jaspers put up an average of 74.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 69.9 the Gaels allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Gaels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Jaspers' opponents have made.
  • The Jaspers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Iona Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Gaels this season is Tyson Jolly, who averages 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
  • Nelly Junior Joseph leads Iona in rebounding, averaging 8.8 per game, while Dylan van Eyck leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.
  • Jolly makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
  • Berrick JeanLouis and Joseph lead Iona on the defensive end, with JeanLouis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Joseph in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Manhattan Players to Watch

  • Jose Perez racks up 14.1 points and adds 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jaspers' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Josh Roberts' stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 9.3 points and 0.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Manhattan rebounding leaderboard.
  • Samir Stewart makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jaspers.
  • Elijah Buchanan (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Manhattan while Roberts (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Iona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Yale

W 91-77

Away

12/21/2021

Delaware

W 83-72

Home

1/2/2022

Marist

W 69-66

Home

1/8/2022

Saint Louis

L 68-67

Away

1/11/2022

Fairfield

W 80-76

Away

1/14/2022

Manhattan

-

Home

1/16/2022

Niagara

-

Home

1/18/2022

Monmouth

-

Away

1/23/2022

Quinnipiac

-

Away

1/25/2022

Siena

-

Home

1/30/2022

Saint Peter's

-

Home

Manhattan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/3/2021

Siena

W 77-72

Away

12/5/2021

Quinnipiac

L 90-73

Home

12/11/2021

Utah

L 96-62

Away

12/20/2021

Charleston Southern

W 99-75

Away

12/21/2021

Citadel

W 77-74

Away

1/14/2022

Iona

-

Away

1/16/2022

Canisius

-

Home

1/18/2022

Niagara

-

Home

1/21/2022

Siena

-

Home

1/23/2022

Monmouth

-

Away

1/28/2022

Saint Peter's

-

Away

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Manhattan at Iona

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates with center Frank Vatrano (77) and center Maxim Mamin (98) after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
USATSI_17500361
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Bulls

45 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Heat

45 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives around Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley (13) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy