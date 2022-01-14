How to Watch Iona vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iona Gaels (12-3, 4-0 MAAC) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iona vs. Manhattan
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Hynes Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iona vs. Manhattan
- The Gaels record 76 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.2 the Jaspers give up.
- The Jaspers put up an average of 74.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 69.9 the Gaels allow to opponents.
- This season, the Gaels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Jaspers' opponents have made.
- The Jaspers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
Iona Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Gaels this season is Tyson Jolly, who averages 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
- Nelly Junior Joseph leads Iona in rebounding, averaging 8.8 per game, while Dylan van Eyck leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.
- Jolly makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- Berrick JeanLouis and Joseph lead Iona on the defensive end, with JeanLouis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Joseph in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Jose Perez racks up 14.1 points and adds 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jaspers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Josh Roberts' stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 9.3 points and 0.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Manhattan rebounding leaderboard.
- Samir Stewart makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jaspers.
- Elijah Buchanan (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Manhattan while Roberts (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Yale
W 91-77
Away
12/21/2021
Delaware
W 83-72
Home
1/2/2022
Marist
W 69-66
Home
1/8/2022
Saint Louis
L 68-67
Away
1/11/2022
Fairfield
W 80-76
Away
1/14/2022
Manhattan
-
Home
1/16/2022
Niagara
-
Home
1/18/2022
Monmouth
-
Away
1/23/2022
Quinnipiac
-
Away
1/25/2022
Siena
-
Home
1/30/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Home
Manhattan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Siena
W 77-72
Away
12/5/2021
Quinnipiac
L 90-73
Home
12/11/2021
Utah
L 96-62
Away
12/20/2021
Charleston Southern
W 99-75
Away
12/21/2021
Citadel
W 77-74
Away
1/14/2022
Iona
-
Away
1/16/2022
Canisius
-
Home
1/18/2022
Niagara
-
Home
1/21/2022
Siena
-
Home
1/23/2022
Monmouth
-
Away
1/28/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Away
