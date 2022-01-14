How to Watch Iona vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 25, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Iona Gaels guard Tyson Jolly (25) dribbles the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at HP Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Iona Gaels (12-3, 4-0 MAAC) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iona vs. Manhattan

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Hynes Athletic Center

Hynes Athletic Center

Key Stats for Iona vs. Manhattan

The Gaels record 76 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.2 the Jaspers give up.

The Jaspers put up an average of 74.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 69.9 the Gaels allow to opponents.

This season, the Gaels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Jaspers' opponents have made.

The Jaspers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Iona Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Gaels this season is Tyson Jolly, who averages 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Nelly Junior Joseph leads Iona in rebounding, averaging 8.8 per game, while Dylan van Eyck leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.

Jolly makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gaels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

Berrick JeanLouis and Joseph lead Iona on the defensive end, with JeanLouis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Joseph in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Manhattan Players to Watch

Jose Perez racks up 14.1 points and adds 5.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Jaspers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Josh Roberts' stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 9.3 points and 0.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Manhattan rebounding leaderboard.

Samir Stewart makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jaspers.

Elijah Buchanan (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Manhattan while Roberts (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Yale W 91-77 Away 12/21/2021 Delaware W 83-72 Home 1/2/2022 Marist W 69-66 Home 1/8/2022 Saint Louis L 68-67 Away 1/11/2022 Fairfield W 80-76 Away 1/14/2022 Manhattan - Home 1/16/2022 Niagara - Home 1/18/2022 Monmouth - Away 1/23/2022 Quinnipiac - Away 1/25/2022 Siena - Home 1/30/2022 Saint Peter's - Home

Manhattan Schedule