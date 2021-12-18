Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iona vs Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Seton Hall goes for its seventh win in a row on Saturday when they play Iona at Madison Square Garden
    Author:

    Seton Hall has been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this year as it has raced out to a 9-1 record. The Pirates already have big wins against then No. 4 Michigan on the road, No. 7 Texas and rival Rutgers.

    How to Watch Iona vs Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the Iona vs Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Seton Hall also nearly beat Ohio State as it lost by just three in its only defeat of the year. The great start has the Pirates up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and has them dreaming big about their chances in a good Big East conference.

    Before the Pirates get to conference play, they want to continue their hot streak against an Iona team that already has an upset over Alabama this year.

    Rick Pitino has done a great job at Iona and in his second year has them 9-2 and looking like one of the best mid-major teams in the country.

    The Gaels have won three straight coming into this game and are looking for another huge upset. They have shown they can play with the big boys when they knocked off the Crimson Tide 72-68 on the road.

    Seton Hall has been playing great basketball but they need to be ready for Iona to avoid the upset in what should be a great game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Iona vs Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Probellum Boxing

    3 minutes ago
    seton hall basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iona vs. Seton Hall

    3 minutes ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch DePaul at Northwestern

    3 minutes ago
    saint josephs
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's at Bradley

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCLA vs North Carolina

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 13, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots against North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the first half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy