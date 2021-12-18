Seton Hall goes for its seventh win in a row on Saturday when they play Iona at Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall has been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this year as it has raced out to a 9-1 record. The Pirates already have big wins against then No. 4 Michigan on the road, No. 7 Texas and rival Rutgers.

How to Watch Iona vs Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Seton Hall also nearly beat Ohio State as it lost by just three in its only defeat of the year. The great start has the Pirates up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and has them dreaming big about their chances in a good Big East conference.

Before the Pirates get to conference play, they want to continue their hot streak against an Iona team that already has an upset over Alabama this year.

Rick Pitino has done a great job at Iona and in his second year has them 9-2 and looking like one of the best mid-major teams in the country.

The Gaels have won three straight coming into this game and are looking for another huge upset. They have shown they can play with the big boys when they knocked off the Crimson Tide 72-68 on the road.

Seton Hall has been playing great basketball but they need to be ready for Iona to avoid the upset in what should be a great game.

