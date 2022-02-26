Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Big Ten battle will take place on Friday night when Iowa travels to take on Nebraska in men's college basketball action.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is winding down and we are right around the corner from March Madness. With that in mind, teams are playing with a sense of urgency as they try to find their way to a spot in the tournament. On Friday night, an intriguing Big Ten battle will take place between Iowa and Nebraska.

How to Watch the Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Prior to tonight's game, the Hawkeyes hold a 19-8 record and are currently the No. 25 ranked team in the country. Iowa has been good all season long and is basically a lock to get into the NCAA Tournament. Last time out, the Hawkeyes ended up beating Michigan State by a final score of 86-60.

On the other side of the court, the season has gone completely different for the Cornhuskers. They are just 7-20 entering this game and are simply trying to finish their season out on a positive note. Nebraska is fresh off of a 77-65 loss against Northwestern in its last game.

While the Hawkeyes are heavily favored to win this game, the March Madness time frame is upon us. There are always big-time upsets in college basketball action. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win tonight.

