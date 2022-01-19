Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa heads to Rutgers on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game when it faces the Scarlet Knights.

Iowa beat Minnesota on Sunday 81-71 to pick up its second straight win and sixth in its last seven games. The Hawkeyes' only loss during this run was an 87-78 defeat to No. 23 Wisconsin.

How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Iowa at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawkeyes have been playing good basketball since losing three in a row at the beginning of December, a stretch that included two games in the Big Ten.

The current run of good play has Iowa back to 3-3 in conference play and 13-4 overall. 

Wednesday night, though, the Hawkeyes get a tough test when they head to Rutgers to play a Scarlet Knights team who is very good at home.

Rutgers has lost just once at home this year and has wins against then-No. 1 Purdue and against Michigan, their first win over the Wolverines in men's basketball.

The Scarlet Knights are now a somewhat surprising 4-2 in the Big Ten with their only losses coming on the road at Illinois and Penn State. 

Rutgers is playing with a ton of confidence right now and they have one of the best homecourt advantages in the Big Ten and will look to use that to get a big win against Iowa on Wednesday night.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Iowa at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
