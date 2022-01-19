Iowa heads to Rutgers on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game when it faces the Scarlet Knights.

Iowa beat Minnesota on Sunday 81-71 to pick up its second straight win and sixth in its last seven games. The Hawkeyes' only loss during this run was an 87-78 defeat to No. 23 Wisconsin.

How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes have been playing good basketball since losing three in a row at the beginning of December, a stretch that included two games in the Big Ten.

The current run of good play has Iowa back to 3-3 in conference play and 13-4 overall.

Wednesday night, though, the Hawkeyes get a tough test when they head to Rutgers to play a Scarlet Knights team who is very good at home.

Rutgers has lost just once at home this year and has wins against then-No. 1 Purdue and against Michigan, their first win over the Wolverines in men's basketball.

The Scarlet Knights are now a somewhat surprising 4-2 in the Big Ten with their only losses coming on the road at Illinois and Penn State.

Rutgers is playing with a ton of confidence right now and they have one of the best homecourt advantages in the Big Ten and will look to use that to get a big win against Iowa on Wednesday night.

