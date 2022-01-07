How to Watch Iowa at Wisconsin

Iowa goes for its fifth straight win in college basketball on Thursday night when it travels to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.

Iowa heads to Wisconsin playing good basketball as it has won four straight, including a big 80-75 victory over Maryland on Monday night.

How to Watch Iowa at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Iowa at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawkeyes led by as many as 12 in the first half, but still went into the break down four. They took control with about seven minutes left in the game, though, to come away with their first Big Ten win of the year.

Thursday night, they will look to make it two conference wins in a row against a Wisconsin team coming off a huge upset of No. 3 Purdue on Monday night.

The Badgers went into West Lafayette and came home with one of the biggest road wins of the year. Winning at Purdue is as tough as it comes in the Big Ten and Wisconsin was able to come away with the five-point victory.

The win was the Badgers' third straight and improved their conference record to 2-1. Overall, they are now 11-2 and one of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten so far this year.

Thursday they will look to stay hot and not have a letdown against a good Iowa team.

Regional restrictions may apply.