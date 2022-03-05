How to Watch Iowa State at Baylor in Men's College Basketball

Baylor hosts Iowa State on Saturday evening looking to win it fifth straight game

Baylor has gotten hot and moved into first place in the Big 12. The Bears have won four straight games including wins against No. 5 Kansas and at No. 21 Texas on Monday night.

How to Watch Iowa State at Baylor in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Iowa State at Baylor game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baylor had struggled, going just 3-3 before this run, but have righted the ship and have taken advantage of some Jayhawks losses to move into the top spot of the conference.

Saturday evening the Bears will look to avoid a letdown when it hosts Iowa State for Senior Night.

The Cyclones come to town after losing to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

The loss to the Cowboys snapped a four-game winning streak and dropped Iowa State to 7-10 in the Big 12.

The Cyclones are now 20-10 overall and are looking to pull off a huge upset and cement themselves in the NCAA Tournament field.

Iowa State has struggled at times in conference play this year, but has still had an incredible turnaround from last season when it won just two total games.

Regional restrictions may apply.