How to Watch Iowa State at Kansas State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams that have a legit shot at the Big-12 title battle it out as Iowas State takes on Kansas State on Saturday.

Iowa State is the No. 6 team in the Big 12. The Cyclones are the second team that is not ranked nationally in the conference. Kansas is No. 5, Baylor is No. 10, Texas Tech is No. 9 and Texas is No. 20.

The Cyclones are 19-9 overall this season and just 6-9 in conference play this year. They are on a three-game winning streak after beating TCU, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Kansas State is just one spot below Iowa State in the conference at No. 7. The Wildcats are 14-13 overall this year and tied at 6-9 with the Cyclones against conference opponents.

They are on a two-game losing streak after losing on the road to Oklahoma State and No. 5 Kansas. The team is led by guard Nijel Pack, who averages 17.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The last time these two teams played, Kansas State came away with the road win 75-69 at Iowa State. Guard Nijel Pack led the team with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Wildcat's win.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:00
PM/ET
