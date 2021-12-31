Iowa State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots in front of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 9, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots in front of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams hit the court when the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 1 Baylor Bears (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. The Cyclones will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Bears, winners of 12 straight.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor

    Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Baylor

    • The 73.1 points per game the Cyclones record are 16.3 more points than the Bears give up (56.8).
    • The Bears average 27.7 more points per game (83.8) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (56.1).
    • This season, the Cyclones have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
    • The Bears' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • The Cyclones leader in points and rebounds is Izaiah Brockington, who scores 16.9 points and grabs 8.4 boards per game.
    • Iowa State's best passer is Tyrese Hunter, who averages 5.1 assists per game to go with his 9.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Caleb Grill leads the Cyclones in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Iowa State steals leader is Hunter, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aljaz Kunc, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Kendall Brown is at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
    • The Baylor leaders in rebounding and assists are Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.0 points and 1.1 assists per game) and James Akinjo with 6.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
    • LJ Cryer hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
    • Baylor's leader in steals is Akinjo (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Flo Thamba (1.2 per game).

    Iowa State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Creighton

    W 64-58

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Iowa

    W 73-53

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Jackson State

    W 47-37

    Home

    12/19/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 77-54

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Chicago State

    W 79-48

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Texas

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    Baylor Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    UAPB

    W 99-54

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Villanova

    W 57-36

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon

    W 78-70

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 94-57

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 104-68

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    TCU

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Baylor at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    twilight_zone_header_image
    entertainment

    How to Watch The Twilight Zone Marathon

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) reach for the ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots in front of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    48 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    49 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    50 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers forward Morris Udeze (24) drives to the basket against the North Texas Mean Green at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    51 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    52 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy