Iowa State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Two streaking teams hit the court when the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 1 Baylor Bears (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. The Cyclones will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Bears, winners of 12 straight.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Baylor

The 73.1 points per game the Cyclones record are 16.3 more points than the Bears give up (56.8).

The Bears average 27.7 more points per game (83.8) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (56.1).

This season, the Cyclones have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.

The Bears' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

Iowa State Players to Watch

The Cyclones leader in points and rebounds is Izaiah Brockington, who scores 16.9 points and grabs 8.4 boards per game.

Iowa State's best passer is Tyrese Hunter, who averages 5.1 assists per game to go with his 9.8 PPG scoring average.

Caleb Grill leads the Cyclones in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Iowa State steals leader is Hunter, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aljaz Kunc, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Baylor Players to Watch

Kendall Brown is at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also grabs 3.8 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.

The Baylor leaders in rebounding and assists are Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.0 points and 1.1 assists per game) and James Akinjo with 6.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).

LJ Cryer hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.

Baylor's leader in steals is Akinjo (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Flo Thamba (1.2 per game).

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Creighton W 64-58 Away 12/9/2021 Iowa W 73-53 Home 12/12/2021 Jackson State W 47-37 Home 12/19/2021 SE Louisiana W 77-54 Home 12/21/2021 Chicago State W 79-48 Home 1/1/2022 Baylor - Home 1/5/2022 Texas Tech - Home 1/8/2022 Oklahoma - Away 1/11/2022 Kansas - Away 1/15/2022 Texas - Home 1/18/2022 Texas Tech - Away

