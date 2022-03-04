How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Baylor Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 7-10 Big 12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ferrell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Iowa State
- The Bears record 14.6 more points per game (76.9) than the Cyclones give up (62.3).
- The Cyclones put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 63.2 the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Bears are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- The Cyclones have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Baylor Players to Watch
- James Akinjo is tops on his squad in assists per contest (5.8), and also averages 13.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Adam Flagler paces his squad in points per contest (13.9), and also averages 2.4 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kendall Brown posts 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Matthew Mayer averages 9.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Sochan is posting 8.5 points, 1.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington is the Cyclones' top scorer (17.8 points per game) and rebounder (7.3), and produces 1.6 assists.
- Tyrese Hunter paces the Cyclones in assists (4.7 per game), and posts 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also averages 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Cyclones receive 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Gabe Kalscheur.
- The Cyclones receive 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Aljaz Kunc.
- The Cyclones get 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Grill.
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Iowa State at Baylor
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)