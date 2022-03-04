Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots against Oklahoma State Cowboys Bryce Thompson (1) during the first half at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

The No. 3 Baylor Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 7-10 Big 12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Ferrell Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Iowa State

  • The Bears record 14.6 more points per game (76.9) than the Cyclones give up (62.3).
  • The Cyclones put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 63.2 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Bears are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Cyclones allow to opponents.
  • The Cyclones have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • James Akinjo is tops on his squad in assists per contest (5.8), and also averages 13.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Adam Flagler paces his squad in points per contest (13.9), and also averages 2.4 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Kendall Brown posts 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Matthew Mayer averages 9.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Jeremy Sochan is posting 8.5 points, 1.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Izaiah Brockington is the Cyclones' top scorer (17.8 points per game) and rebounder (7.3), and produces 1.6 assists.
  • Tyrese Hunter paces the Cyclones in assists (4.7 per game), and posts 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also averages 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Cyclones receive 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Gabe Kalscheur.
  • The Cyclones receive 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Aljaz Kunc.
  • The Cyclones get 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Grill.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Iowa State at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

