    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Iowa State at Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa State looks to continue its surprising start to the season when it travels to Creighton on Saturday night.
    Iowa State went 2-22 last season, but this year has been completely different as they have started the season 7-0 with big wins against Memphis and Xavier. It has been a complete turnaround for the Cyclones and one that has got them up to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.

    How to Watch Iowa State at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Iowa State at Creighton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Winning seven games is impressive for Iowa State, but the way it has done it has been even more impressive. They dominated a really good Memphis team and have controlled most of their games.

    Saturday night, the Cyclones get another big test when they take on a Creighton team that has just one loss on the year.

    The Bluejays won their first four games of the year before being tripped up by Colorado State for their only loss of the year. Since then, they have rolled off three straight to improve their record to 7-1 on the year.

    This should be a great game between two schools that have been playing great basketball so far this year.

