Publish date:
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (7-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (7-0), who have won seven straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Iowa State
- The 74.1 points per game the Bluejays record are 13.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (60.4).
- The Cyclones' 76.7 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 65.8 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- The Bluejays make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- The Cyclones are shooting 45.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.4% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is tops on the Bluejays at 13 points per game, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
- Ryan Hawkins is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also puts up 11.9 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Alex O'Connell averages 12 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Arthur Kaluma posts 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the floor.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington leads the Cyclones in scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and averages 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tyrese Hunter is the Cyclones' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he contributes 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.
- Gabe Kalscheur gives the Cyclones 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also posts 2.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- George Conditt IV is putting up 5.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 71.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Aljaz Kunc is posting 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 59.3% of his shots from the floor and 46.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
How To Watch
