Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) after scoring against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (7-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (7-0), who have won seven straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Iowa State

The 74.1 points per game the Bluejays record are 13.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (60.4).

The Cyclones' 76.7 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 65.8 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

The Bluejays make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

The Cyclones are shooting 45.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.4% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Kalkbrenner is tops on the Bluejays at 13 points per game, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Ryan Hawkins is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also puts up 11.9 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Alex O'Connell averages 12 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arthur Kaluma posts 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the floor.

Iowa State Players to Watch