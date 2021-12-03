Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) after scoring against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Creighton Bluejays (7-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (7-0), who have won seven straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. Iowa State

    • The 74.1 points per game the Bluejays record are 13.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (60.4).
    • The Cyclones' 76.7 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 65.8 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
    • The Bluejays make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
    • The Cyclones are shooting 45.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.4% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Kalkbrenner is tops on the Bluejays at 13 points per game, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
    • Ryan Hawkins is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.5), and also puts up 11.9 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Alex O'Connell averages 12 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Arthur Kaluma posts 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.2% from the floor.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Izaiah Brockington leads the Cyclones in scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and averages 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Tyrese Hunter is the Cyclones' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he contributes 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.
    • Gabe Kalscheur gives the Cyclones 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also posts 2.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • George Conditt IV is putting up 5.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 71.4% of his shots from the floor.
    • Aljaz Kunc is posting 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 59.3% of his shots from the floor and 46.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Iowa State at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

