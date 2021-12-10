How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Iowa
- The Hawkeyes score 30.0 more points per game (90.1) than the Cyclones give up (60.1).
- The Cyclones score an average of 75.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 70.1 the Hawkeyes allow.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- The Cyclones' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
Iowa Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who averages 23.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Iowa's best passer is Joe Toussaint, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 5.9 PPG scoring average.
- Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Murray in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington sits on top of the Cyclones leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Hunter dishes out more assists than any other Iowa State teammate with 5.4 per game. He also scores 11.6 points and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Grill is dependable from deep and leads the Cyclones with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Hunter (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa State while Aljaz Kunc (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Western Michigan
W 109-61
Home
11/26/2021
Portland State
W 85-51
Home
11/29/2021
Virginia
W 75-74
Away
12/3/2021
Purdue
L 77-70
Away
12/6/2021
Illinois
L 87-83
Home
12/9/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Utah State
-
Home
12/21/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/29/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
1/3/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/6/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Grambling
W 82-47
Home
11/24/2021
Xavier
W 82-70
Home
11/26/2021
Memphis
W 78-59
Away
12/1/2021
UAPB
W 83-64
Home
12/4/2021
Creighton
W 64-58
Away
12/9/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/12/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/19/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/21/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Baylor
-
Home
1/5/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home