    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 011 Jpg

    The No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa

    Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Iowa

    • The Hawkeyes score 30.0 more points per game (90.1) than the Cyclones give up (60.1).
    • The Cyclones score an average of 75.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 70.1 the Hawkeyes allow.
    • The Hawkeyes are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Cyclones allow to opponents.
    • The Cyclones' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who averages 23.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
    • Iowa's best passer is Joe Toussaint, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 5.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Murray in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Izaiah Brockington sits on top of the Cyclones leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
    • Tyrese Hunter dishes out more assists than any other Iowa State teammate with 5.4 per game. He also scores 11.6 points and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.
    • Caleb Grill is dependable from deep and leads the Cyclones with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Hunter (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa State while Aljaz Kunc (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 109-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Portland State

    W 85-51

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Virginia

    W 75-74

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Purdue

    L 77-70

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Illinois

    L 87-83

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    Iowa State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Grambling

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Xavier

    W 82-70

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Memphis

    W 78-59

    Away

    12/1/2021

    UAPB

    W 83-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Creighton

    W 64-58

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Iowa at Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
