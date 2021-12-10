Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 011 Jpg

The No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Iowa

The Hawkeyes score 30.0 more points per game (90.1) than the Cyclones give up (60.1).

The Cyclones score an average of 75.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 70.1 the Hawkeyes allow.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Cyclones allow to opponents.

The Cyclones' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Iowa Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hawkeyes is Keegan Murray, who averages 23.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Iowa's best passer is Joe Toussaint, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 5.9 PPG scoring average.

Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Toussaint and Murray lead Iowa on the defensive end, with Toussaint leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Murray in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Izaiah Brockington sits on top of the Cyclones leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter dishes out more assists than any other Iowa State teammate with 5.4 per game. He also scores 11.6 points and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.

Caleb Grill is dependable from deep and leads the Cyclones with 1.8 made threes per game.

Hunter (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa State while Aljaz Kunc (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Western Michigan W 109-61 Home 11/26/2021 Portland State W 85-51 Home 11/29/2021 Virginia W 75-74 Away 12/3/2021 Purdue L 77-70 Away 12/6/2021 Illinois L 87-83 Home 12/9/2021 Iowa State - Away 12/18/2021 Utah State - Home 12/21/2021 SE Louisiana - Home 12/29/2021 Western Illinois - Home 1/3/2022 Maryland - Home 1/6/2022 Wisconsin - Away

Iowa State Schedule