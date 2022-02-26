How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 6-9 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Kansas State -3 130 points

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Iowa State

The Wildcats record 68.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 62.3 the Cyclones give up.

The Cyclones put up an average of 68.1 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 66.4 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

The Cyclones have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Mark Smith posts a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nijel Pack averages 17.3 points and 2.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.8 rebounds, shooting 44.9% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Markquis Nowell puts up a team-leading 5.1 assists per game. He is also posting 12.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 39.9% from the field and 32% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mike McGuirl is posting 7 points, 1.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Selton Miguel averages 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field.

Iowa State Players to Watch