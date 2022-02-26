How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 6-9 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bramlage Coliseum
- Arena: Bramlage Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kansas State
-3
130 points
Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Iowa State
- The Wildcats record 68.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 62.3 the Cyclones give up.
- The Cyclones put up an average of 68.1 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 66.4 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Cyclones have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Mark Smith posts a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nijel Pack averages 17.3 points and 2.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.8 rebounds, shooting 44.9% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Markquis Nowell puts up a team-leading 5.1 assists per game. He is also posting 12.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 39.9% from the field and 32% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mike McGuirl is posting 7 points, 1.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- Selton Miguel averages 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington tops the Cyclones in scoring (18 points per game) and rebounding (7.4), and averages 1.6 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tyrese Hunter is putting up a team-best 4.6 assists per contest. He's also delivering 11 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 40.1% of his shots from the field.
- Gabe Kalscheur gets the Cyclones 9.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Cyclones receive 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Aljaz Kunc.
- The Cyclones receive 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from George Conditt IV.
